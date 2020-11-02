Maria A. Palafox, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PLEASANTON, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria A. Palafox, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading General Surgeon in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of her unwavering commitment to helping her patients as a Solo Practitioner at her private practice.

Having led an outstanding career for 15 years, Dr. Palafox is a tenured, board-certified general surgeon expertly trained in advanced laparoscopic and robotic techniques. She has a special interest in the surgical care of breast diseases with an emphasis on the comprehensive care of breast cancer patients in South San Antonio and South Texas. As a highly skilled breast cancer specialist, she is committed to providing genetic counseling for hereditary cancer syndromes, especially for the Hispanic and African American community, and to the pursuit of furthering advancements in breast health. In her current capacity, Dr. Palafox sees patients within her private practice offering a wide range of high-quality breast health and general surgery services.



A graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Dr. Palafox received her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. Later she obtained her Medical Degree from the University of Texas At Austin and went on to pursue both her residency in general surgery and a fellowship in critical care at UT Health in San Antonio.



Remaining abreast of the latest advances in cancer genetic testing, Dr. Palafox maintains memberships and affiliations with the Society of Breast Cancer Specialists, Baxter County.



As a testament to her professional excellence, Dr. Palafox has continuously been rated five stars and has been named Best Doctor in Patient Care.



When she is not practicing medicine, Dr. Palafox devotes her time supporting ASPCA, Wounded Warriors, Tunnels To Towers, and St. Jude's Children Hospital.



Dr. Palafox dedicates this honorable recognition to her mentor and role model, Dr. Stuart.



For further information, please visit https://mariapalafoxmdtx.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

