Maria Anhalt Named CEO and Managing Director, Elektrobit

ERLANGEN, Germany, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektrobit (EB), a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, today announced Maria Anhalt as its new CEO and managing director. Anhalt, who previously served as EB's CTO, succeeds Alexander Kocher, who has been the company's CEO and managing director since 2011, and retired at the end of 2020.

Anhalt moved into the CEO role as of January 1, 2021. She brings more than 20 years of experience in management positions at technology companies including Continental and HP, and a strong software background. As CEO, she will be focused on leveraging EB's decades of expertise in automotive software to help car makers manage the transition to software-defined vehicles.

"Alex has done an excellent job guiding EB through triple-digit growth, expanding into new geographies and areas of expertise," said Anhalt. "Today—thanks to Alex and the talented EB team—EB is recognized as a pioneer, leader and visionary in automotive software. Moving forward, I'll be building on these successes to help car makers build the new architectures required for connected, highly automated vehicles. It's an incredibly exciting time for EB as software takes center stage in automotive EE design and development, playing a key role in every automotive function."

The company just last month announced EB xelor, an industry-first software platform designed to streamline the development of next-generation automotive electronics architectures based on high-performance computing (HPC). EB xelor brings together EB, open source and third-party software, providing a secure, stable and easily upgradable software foundation for connected and intelligent vehicles. EB xelor allows car makers to focus less on automotive infrastructure and more on innovation and profitability: developing differentiating features and functions for their vehicles.

Elektrobit (EB) is an award-winning and visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 30 years serving the industry, EB's software powers over one billion devices in more than 100 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, automated driving and related tools, and user experience. EB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Continental.

