Maria Clark Joins GoodUnited as Executive Vice President of Partnerships and Chief Evangelist

"We couldn't be more excited to have Maria joining the team, and spearheading our efforts to form strategic relationships that will expand GoodUnited's roster of incredible nonprofit partners," said CEO & Founder Nick Black. "She is literally the best in the business, and her accomplishments at the American Cancer Society speak for themselves. Maria is the perfect person to help us in our efforts to future-proof fundraising."

Previously, Maria spent 33 years at the American Cancer Society (ACS), a top 20 U.S. nonprofit, and the leading cancer research nonprofit, with an annual $1 Billion budget. At ACS, Clark served in roles spanning all aspects of nonprofit communication, operations and fundraising. She has also played an active role in the DFW nonprofit community, serving on a number of committees and boards, and is a 2009 Leadership Dallas graduate and active alumni.

Most recently, as Senior Vice President for Peer to Peer Development, Maria led strategy development, planning and implementation for name brand ACS events like Relay for Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, as well as a robust gala and golf portfolio. As a champion for new digital strategies that support community fundraising, she led the team in developing the Raise Your Way DIY platform and an efficient remote event staffing model.

"I was known somewhat facetiously as the President of Cancer for the last three decades," said Clark on her new role. "It's such a joy to now bring that same dedication to GoodUnited's mission of being the fundraisers that help other fundraisers through social and technological innovation."

Clark joins the nonprofit fundraising platform on the heels of an explosive period of growth in the wake of the global pandemic. Without the ability to hold traditional, in-person fundraising events, many nonprofits turned to GoodUnited to establish new fundraising channels that will last well past the return to a time when in-person events can be safely held.

Since its formation in 2015, GoodUnited has raised more than $500 million in donations on social media platforms.

About GoodUnited

GoodUnited is the leading worldwide social fundraising platform, facilitating meaningful 1:1 conversational messaging between billion-dollar philanthropic organizations and their donors. Using data science and human judgement, GoodUnited provides nonprofits with a new virtual fundraising revenue stream that maximizes today's donations by increasing donor engagement while providing insights that ensure donors give repeatably.

