Maria Cozamanis Emerges as Breakout Personality in Netflix's New Series "Members Only: Palm Beach"

The entrepreneur, author, and celebrity DJ brings an unfiltered perspective to Palm Beach's exclusive social world.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix is set to debut Members Only: Palm Beach on December 29, giving viewers a rare look inside the private clubs, social hierarchies, and powerful personalities shaping one of America's wealthiest enclaves. Among the standout cast members is Maria Cozamanis — entrepreneur, author, celebrity DJ, and talent managed by Tumbles Management — whose humor, vulnerability, and bold point of view quickly position her as one of the season's breakout personalities.

Cozamanis enters the series at the intersection of old Palm Beach tradition and the new energy reshaping the community. Her storyline explores friendships, tensions, and the unique expectations that come with navigating one of the most exclusive social environments in the country.

While many viewers will meet her for the first time on Netflix, South Florida audiences already know Maria as DJ Tumbles, a familiar presence in the region's nightlife scene and a recognized performer at high-profile events across Palm Beach and Miami.

Cozamanis is also the author of Decoding the Penis, a comedic and candid relationship guide that reflects her unfiltered approach to storytelling — a tone viewers will see throughout the series.

"I'm excited for the world to see a side of Palm Beach most people never experience," Maria says. "And I'm even more excited for viewers to see who I am beyond the DJ booth. This show pushed me, challenged me, and changed me."

A production representative adds, "Maria brings a blend of honesty, humor, and unpredictability that makes for compelling television. She's instantly memorable — viewers will connect with her."

Members Only: Palm Beach premieres December 29 on Netflix.

More information: https://www.netflix.com/title/81915922

SOURCE Tumbles Management