María Dolores López Lira e Hinojo - A Woman Who Built Destinations

International Women's Day

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we celebrate women whose visionary leadership creates lasting impact. María Dolores López Lira e Hinojo is among Mexico's most influential tourism entrepreneurs, a founder who pioneered integrated destinations and elevated the country's profile in global hospitality.

Dolores Lopez Lira

Alongside her husband, José Luis Martínez Alday, she launched Lomas Travel in 1981 with just a handful of vehicles and boasts a fleet of over 200, offering seamless airport transfers, curated tours, and comprehensive mobility services within a robust safety framework that serves every resort in her portfolio.

As her vision grew, she made a defining strategic decision: to separate from external hotel management and establish her own independent operating company, Lomas Hospitality. This empowered her to strengthen brand identity, enhance operational control, and drive sustained growth, positioning Grupo Lomas as a fully integrated tourism leader.

Lomas Hospitality operates eight properties across distinct destinations, with more than 2,000 rooms and the support of over 5,000 families.

Maroma | Riviera Maya

Hotel El Dorado Maroma

Hotel Palafitos Overwater Bungalows, the only overwater bungalows in the Mexican Caribbean

El Dorado | Riviera Maya

Hotel El Dorado Royale

Hotel El Dorado Casitas Royale

Hotel Generations Riviera Maya

Seaside | Riviera Maya

Hotel El Dorado Seaside Suites

Hotel El Dorado Seaside Palms

Hotel Hidden Beach Au Naturel Resort

Grupo Lomas' portfolio also includes Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya and El Cielo in Valle de Guadalupe, as well as experiences such as Aqua Nick Water Park, Maroma Beach, and Rancho Bonanza.

In Baja California's wine country, she extended her hospitality philosophy to create a destination rooted in viticulture, gastronomy, and landscape-inspired design.

Through Fundación Lomas, she advances education by providing scholarships and creating opportunities.

María Dolores López Lira leads with independence, strategic clarity, and national pride. On International Women's Day, her journey reflects the strength of a woman who transformed vision into destinations and dreams into opportunity. Today, that legacy evolves alongside her daughter, Sammantha Frachey, Executive Vice President of Grupo Lomas, whose leadership in innovative projects and strategic partnerships drives the Group's continued growth and diversification. Together, two women lead Grupo Lomas, uniting experience and new vision, legacy and momentum, shaping the future of Mexican hospitality with purpose, determination, and heart.

