María Elena Maciel's New Book Dolor De Madre: Una Historia Verdadera, A Piercing Tale Of A Mother's Heartbreak After Losing Her Son In An Accident

Published by Page Publishing, María Elena Maciel's new book Dolor de Madre: Una Historia Verdadera will reach out to the hearts and minds of readers as they unveil a story of a mother's pain following the tragic passing of her son due to a motorcycle mishap.

Consumers who wish to wise up for the safety of their loved ones on the road to avoid harm can purchase Dolor de Madre: Una Historia Verdadera in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York–based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1079864/Page_Publishing_Mar_a_Elena_Maciel.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

