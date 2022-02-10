María Elena Quintanilla's new book "Simplemente María" explores the life-changing power of forgiving and believing in oneself

"The book tells the story of a woman who managed to change her life through forgiveness, faith, and love for herself.

"Her desire is to be able to connect with people who feel that her life is meaningless. Maria is sure that if she managed to change her life, you too can change yours in a positive way."

Published by Page Publishing, María Elena Quintanilla's journey of healing and redemption is a strong testimony that anyone can change the trajectory of their life and find direction once again.

The author, finding a path of self-discovery and personal healing, wants to reach out and move the hearts of readers with this inspiring opus.

Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Simplemente María" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

