ELMHURST, N.Y., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Germini is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Business Professional the President and Owner of Metropolitan Hudson Management Group, Inc.

Servicing Westchester County and Putnam County, Metropolitan Hudson Management Group, Inc. established in 2001, consists of Registered Apartment Managers, Accredited Realty Managers, and Licensed Real Estate Brokers in New York. A member of the Building and Realty Institute of Westchester, the National Association of Home Builders, the Apartment Owners and Managers Association and the New York State Association of Realtors, the company specializes in offering tailored management for co-op, condos, rental buildings, and commercial properties to suit client needs.

With over 25 years of experience in her field, Maria specializes in management consulting, charity work, sublet, condos, and financing. Hailing from Caracas, Venezuela, Maria looks forward to continued growth and success in the future in expanding her business past her own expectations.

To further her education and training, Ms. Germini is a member of the Realty Advisory Board, RAMM New York Association of Realty Mangers and the Better Business Bureau.

Maria dedicates this recognition to her son, Ethan Leon Kavy.

