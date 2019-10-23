Maria Germini is recognized by Continental Who's Who

EAST ELMHURST, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Germini is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Ace Business Expert for her devotion to the field of Property Management and the successes she has accrued as the President and Owner of Metropolitan Hudson Management Group, Inc.

Established in 2004 and serving New York City, Westchester County and Putnam Counties, Metropolitan Hudson Management Group consists of Registered Apartment Managers, Accredited Realty Managers, and Licensed Real Estate Brokers in New York. A member of the Building and Realty Institute of Westchester, National Association of Home Builders, Apartment Owners and Managers Association and New York State Association of Realtors, the company specializes in offering tailored management for co-op, condos, rental buildings, and commercial properties to suit client needs. Their expertise includes troubleshooting and turning around unhappy boards. They have earned an outstanding reputation in the state of New York, receiving several awards such as the 2003 National Leadership Award and the Business Woman of the Year from the National Republican Congressional Committee Business Advisory Council.

With over 25 years of experience in her field, Ms. Germini specializes in management

consulting, charity work, sublet, condos, and financing. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, she looks forward to continued growth and success in the future in expanding her business past her own expectations.

To further her education and training, Ms. Germini is a member of the Realty Advisory Board, RAMM, New York Association of Realty Mangers, and the Better Business Bureau.

Ms. Germini dedicates this recognition to her son Ethan Leon Kavy.

For more information, please visit https://metrohudson.com.

