Maria Incrocci, PhD., Joins Scantron To Drive Advancements In Test Development And Analytics

EAGAN, Minn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scantron, a global leader in assessment, analytics, and data capture for the Education, Certification, and Workforce markets announced the hiring of Maria Incrocci, PhD, as Vice President of Psychometrics. In her role, Maria will lead the overall direction of Scantron's psychometrics activities and will partner with clients to deliver valid, accurate, and reliable off-the-shelf and custom Scantron Assessment solutions.

Maria is an experienced psychometrician with more than 16 years of expertise driving psychometric and test development activities for national credentialing and educational healthcare organizations. She has a diverse background leading a myriad of psychometric, content development, publishing, and credentialing teams as well as extensive work with expert panels and examination oversight committees.

"We are excited to have Maria join our team," said Jay Whitchurch, President, Scantron. "She is a highly regarded and sought-after professional in the assessment industry. With her psychometric expertise, leadership capability, and understanding of the industry's direction, Maria is the perfect fit to drive our psychometrics activities for our clients and lead Scantron's outstanding team of psychometricians. As the assessment industry continues to grow and the landscape changes, her skillset and unique insights will be invaluable to our organization."

Prior to joining the Scantron team as the VP of Psychometrics, Maria began her career in assessments with the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, where she rose to a senior management position directing all aspects of psychometrics and test development. She then joined the American Osteopathic Association as the Director of Psychometrics and was promoted to the Associate Vice President of Certifying Board Services — overseeing 16 certifying specialty board credentialing programs. Maria eventually transitioned to the educational assessment arena with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons as the Associate Director of Assessment and Examinations, where she led teams to develop the residency Orthopaedic In-training Examination and a variety of self-assessment and specialty topic examinations

"This is a great opportunity for me to continue influencing assessment initiatives while working for an amazing organization," said Maria, Vice President of Psychometrics, Scantron. "With a pandemic affecting people across the world, it is important that we demonstrate the vital role that assessment serves in education, certification, and the general workforce. In this new position, I hope to illustrate to all organizations the unique and irreplaceable value that reliable, valid, and defensible assessment data can add to improving individual and organizational outcomes—from identifying student needs and supporting growth to helping companies hire qualified candidates in a wide variety of markets and positions."

Scantron is one of the most recognized Assessment brands in the world and has been a market leader during the last 50 years — supporting the delivery of more than 12 billion assessments. Scantron has an extensive team of experts that provide holistic Assessment, Analytics, and Data Capture solutions and services to schools, universities, certifying bodies, and workplaces across the globe. Scantron prides itself on giving customers flexibility and choice across a wide variety of digital and paper-based solutions including assessment, analytics, certification, survey, course evaluation, training, and a robust set of data capture applications. Our strong capabilities in developing assessments, providing psychometric services, developing state-of-the art technology, and producing high-precision data capture and forms solutions also provide a differentiated experience for our customers. This supports Scantron's promise to meet customers where they are and help them get to where they want to be. Scantron is headquartered in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, with other locations in the Research Triangle of North Carolina; and Columbia, Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.scantron.com.

SOURCE Scantron Corporation