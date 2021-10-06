Maria Lolita Garcia's new book "Lolita" is an empowering journey of a woman whose faith helped her stand against life's adverse circumstances.

Garcia shares, "Since my childhood, I have suffered physical abuse, bullying, sexual harassment, kidnapping, accidents, injustices, and infidelities and even medical negligence. Everything has happened to me. I invite the reader to discover all the drama and discover how my Savior Jesus Christ plays a very important role in my sad and lonely life."

Published by Page Publishing, Maria Lolita Garcia's compelling reminiscence of her life hopes to bring comfort and courage to anyone who is currently dealing with the storms in their lives. Her life is filled with miseries but her strength to go through each day is highly admirable.

The author's story is a great example that when God resides in one's heart and life, everything's going to fall into place in His perfect time.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Lolita" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

