María Luisa Quesada's New Book "El Lado Obscuro de la Vida" Raises Awareness On Abuse And Its Possible Impact In One's Life Down The Road

Quesada shares, "I wrote this book with all my heart. It is about indifference towards some children, we were born with innocence and love, then we learn to distrust and fear. The abuse of children is happening right now anywhere in the world. We must all think twice before disgracing our children's minds, because we are sending them into a life of darkness that could take years to see the light again. My purpose in writing this book is to become aware of how lucky some people are, and how unfortunate others can become, and realize that there is a world that many do not even imagine. I am very fortunate because God gave me two sons Eduardo and Daniel and I am fortunate to have been able to write this book. Thank you thank you thank you."

Published by Page Publishing, María Luisa Quesada's meaningful exposition hopes to open the eyes of many readers and raise awareness on the subject of abuse. It is never right to put people, no matter how young or old they are, in this pain and the author wishes to put this message out there.

Readers who wish to experience this heart-stirring work can purchase "El Lado Obscuro de la Vida" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

