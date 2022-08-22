María Luisa's new book "Evolución INTERIOR" is a great eye-opener to the biblical truths and to daily life from a faith perspective.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Evolución INTERIOR" from Page Publishing author María Luisa explores the spiritual theories of Allan Kardec to clear the mind and give a clearer understanding of the biblical scriptures.

Maria Luisa, a brilliant writer, has completed her new book "Evolución INTERIOR": a well-written manuscript that holds clarity and a spiritual point of view to life. It brings answers to people's questions that revolve around the spirit, evolution, afterlife, eternity, and many others.

Evolución Interior: Inspirado En Los Escritos de Allan Kardec

Maria Luisa shares, "In current days, in which we are looking for answers to life questions such as COVID 19, earthquakes, summers with extreme high temperatures, winters with extreme low temperatures, heavy snowfall, wars, too many near death experiences, we will be close to the last days, what happens to us after we die, where do we go after we die? This prompts us to seek the answers in God. However, when searching for the things of God we find people who take advantage of our thirst for God and our ignorance about the biblical scriptures to sell us salvation.

By means of this book a better instruction will be presented to our thirst for God; It clarifies concepts of daily living from the evolutionary and spiritual point of view without taking advantage of our ignorance and explains each and every one of our questions.

Where does our Spirit go when we die? What is the cycle of eternal evolution? Sowing and reaping our seed and its fruits is an eternal and endless cycle. We all sow the good and bad seed in our lives for different personal reasons. But what will be the result of the fruit of our seeds after we die?

Each chapter has to lead us to complete mental clarity and understanding of the biblical writings through the use of spiritual theories introduced by Allan Kardec and updated by the author of this book, through personal experiences. The definitions of uncommon words in our vocabulary should serve as a guide to facilitate the understanding of biblical books and in turn find the answers to all our questions."

Published by Page Publishing, María Luisa's book hopes to enlighten the mind of the readers and answer their questions regarding the many concepts of life and beyond that still remains unclear to man. Grounded by the writings of Allan Kardec, the author weaves in her personal experiences and bring a new perspective to the subjects.

