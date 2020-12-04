María Magdalena's new book Andando el Mundo, an enchanting tome of magical beings and creatures that impart inspiring virtues for children to keep at heart

María said this about her book: "In every story of Andando el Mundo , you will find a treasure that will tell you about love, sacrifices, perseverance and, above all, great respect for all kinds of life. Our little readers will have incredible moments and the opportunity to live with fairies, princesses, kings, magic, and much more and will please parents for the learning that leaves their children in the sweetness of its pages, wishing that the reading time is prolonged infinitely so as not to be separated from its wonderful characters, creating a beautiful memory that will last through the years, taking these stories to future generations as something very beautiful that they learned in their childhood."

Published by Page Publishing, María Magdalena's new book Andando el Mundo contains awe-striking characters and circumstances that emanate with grace and magic as well as enriching lessons that bless the children's hearts and fill their minds with wisdom.

Consumers who wish to be enthralled while discerning positive values to remember can purchase Andando el Mundo in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

