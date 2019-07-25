María Magdalena's New Book, "Chachita, A Latin Little Girl", Opens For Us A World Full Of Wonder Where The Courage Of A Little Girl Will Prevail Against The Very Force Of Nature

María Magdalena is a dreamer, her creativity goes a long way and feels a great love for the animal kingdom, she's committed to its protection. She has four cats, and came to the United States in 2002, took a degree in Real Estate, in which she worked from 2007 to 2012. She attended college to the fifth level, currently lives in Miami, has two sons and one daughter, two granddaughters and a grandson. She's retired and dedicated to writing her stories, which is what she loves the most.

Our author gives us "Chachita, a Latin Little Girl"; Chachita is a little girl of six years old, who lives in a dangerous place due to the natural conditions of the environment. Her father decides to find another place to live, but Chachita has three friends whom she loves very much and does not want to leave them if there is as much danger as her father says. Our friend will have to do many things to protect them from this threat. With these characters we will experience adventure, sweetness, fiction and unconditional friendship throughout the enchanting story of "Chachita" where respect, understanding and human values go beyond a simple story, leaving a lesson in every reader, finally no matter how old you are, will remember this book over the years

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, María Magdalena wonderful book "Chachita, a Latin Little Girl", it opens for us an emotional and wonderful world; it brings us a story of courage and love, where our little protagonist will show us that good friends must be protected, at all costs.

Readers who wish to experience this beautiful work can purchase "Chachita, a Latin Little Girl" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

