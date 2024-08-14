MARIA PALMA JOINS FREESTYLE VC AS NEW PARTNER

Palma joins partners Jenny Lefcourt and Dave Samuel, leading new investments, supporting portfolio founders, and aiding in the evolution of the firm's investment thesis.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestyle VC announced today the appointment of Maria Palma as a firm General Partner. Palma's responsibilities at Freestyle will include leading new investments, supporting portfolio founders and aiding in the evolution of the firm's investment thesis.

"Dave Samuel and I have long considered enlisting a third partner to our team but felt no urgency until we found the perfect combination of impressive entrepreneurial experience, a stellar track record of investments, and exceptional relationships with the founders with whom they partnered," according to Jenny Lefcourt, Freestyle General Partner. "Maria exceeded our criteria not just because of her accomplishments, but because of who she is as a person–deeply insightful, insanely hard working, super fun, and a masterful community builder."

Palma comes to Freestyle with 10 years of venture experience and investments in over 35 companies including Moov, Novo, and Lottie, while at esteemed firms like RRE Ventures in New York City and, most recently, Kindred Capital in London.

"I couldn't be more excited to build alongside Jenny, Dave and the entire Freestyle team," said Maria Palma about the move. "I admire them as consistently exceptional investors who exhibit the characteristics that matter to me most–unwavering support for their founders, scary impressive smarts, good humor, and commitment to personal growth for themselves, their teams and their partners."

About Freestyle

Freestyle is an early-stage venture capital firm with over $565M AUM and investments in over 150 technology companies including Airtable, Intercom, Patreon, and BetterUp. General Partners David Samuel and Jenny Lefcourt are serial entrepreneurs and business operators with more than 25 years of technology experience. For more information, visit www.freestyle.vc.

