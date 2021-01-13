Maria Pomar y Carolina Gutierrez P.'s new book Recetas Con Sazón Cubana, Venezolana y Española, a collection of delectable original recipes that truly fills the appetite

Maria Pomar y Carolina Gutierrez P. said this about their book: "Since I was little, I always liked to make bread pudding. From there, my interest in cooking began. Over time, I acquired more knowledge with my mother; and little by little, I began to make dishes the people with whom I shared with always celebrated them. Well, I made the decision to make a book with some recipes that will allow many to enjoy the different flavors of Cuban, Venezuelan, and Spanish foods."

Published by Page Publishing, Maria Pomar y Carolina Gutierrez P.'s new book Recetas Con Sazón Cubana, Venezolana y Española will surely satisfy food enthusiasts with its delectable recipes of Spanish, Cuban, and Venezuelan origin.

Consumers who wish to widen their knowledge and skill in cooking and creating delicious food for the palate's delight can purchase Recetas Con Sazón Cubana, Venezolana y Española in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

