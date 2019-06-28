SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria R. Shelley is recognized by Continental Who's Who for her excellence in the field of Accounting as a CPA and Managing Partner at Irvin & Shelley, CPAs.

With over 20 years of experience working in a CPA office and serving five years in her current position, Ms. Shelley has previously worked with various companies including movie production companies, doctors, dentists, actors, producers, attorneys, retail stores, non-profits, and many more. Specializing in taxes for individuals, corporations, LLCs, partnerships, and trusts, Ms. Shelley is a CPA.

Handling all business and individual financial & tax services, Irvin & Shelley, CPAs is one of the best Certified Public Accounting firms in the San Fernando Valley.

Throughout her education and training, Ms. Shelley received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting at the California State University – Northridge.

To further her professional development, Ms. Shelley is a member of the National Society of Accountants, Global Society of Empowered Women, International Association of Women, and Phi Beta Kappa; Ms. Shelley is also a member of Warner-Center Kiwanis (various activities with children).

In her free time, Maria enjoys reading, hiking, cooking, gardening, and puzzles.

