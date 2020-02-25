SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria R. Shelley is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Top Professional of the Year in the field of Accounting as a CPA and Managing Partner at Irvin & Shelley, CPAs.

Maria R. Shelley

A four-minute drive from Cold Water Canyon Open Space, Irvin & Shelley offers customers assistance with tax preparation, tax planning, financial statements, and business managements. Unmatched in its field, the office has top accounting services for exceptionally reasonable prices. Ms. Shelley is a leading certified public accountant in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles, backed by twenty years of accounting experience. Specializing in tax assistance for individuals, corporations, LLCs, partnerships, and trusts, she has served five years in her current position.

Previously, she worked with various prestigious companies and individuals, including movie production companies, doctors, dentists, actors, producers, attorneys, retail stores, non-profits, etc.

Before Ms. Shelley's accounting career, she attended California State University, Northridge, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Shortly after, she became a Certified Public Accountant.

A respected voice in her areas of expertise, Ms. Shelley is a member of the National Society of Accountants, Global Society of Empowered Women, International Association of Women, and Phi Beta Kappa. Additionally, she is a member of Warner-Center Kiwanis where she volunteers in various activities with children.

Outside of work, Ms. Shelley enjoys cooking, reading, hiking, gardening, and completing puzzles.

For more information, please visit www.irvinshelleycpa.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

