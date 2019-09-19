Maria Shriver, The Women's Alzheimer's Movement, And Equinox Fitness Clubs Announce Move For Minds 2019

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria Shriver, The Women's Alzheimer's Movement and Equinox Fitness Clubs are excited to announce initial event details for Move for Minds 2019 , taking place Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Equinox Sports Club Los Angeles. This marks the first year that the annual Move for Minds initiative will be a spectacular one-day affair anchored in one city, a must-attend event for Californians of all ages who want to take control of their brain health.

Now in its fifth year, Move for Minds remains a groundbreaking, annual fundraising initiative that educates the public about the latest in Alzheimer's research and advocates lifestyle changes people can make today to support better brain health long-term. Funds raised through Move for Minds are used to accelerate women-based Alzheimer's research, since women account for two out of three cases of the disease and comprise two thirds of all caregivers. Move for Minds recognizes Alzheimer's as a family disease and therefore as an opportunity to bring together generations of women -- and the men who love them -- to get the information and tools they need to take charge of their cognitive health.

"Women of all ages, across generations, are impacted by the Alzheimer's crisis and only together, will we create the solution," said Maria Shriver, founder of The Women's Alzheimer's Movement. "Each of us must become our own health advocate, and now more than ever, we have the tools, education and resources to take a proactive approach, for ourselves and those around us."

"Our mission at Equinox is to help members maximize the potential within themselves," says Scott Rosen, President of Equinox. "That's why we are proud to partner once again with Maria and Move For Minds and further our mission and bring together our top instructors with the leading researchers, doctors and health experts in the education of brain health. We expect Move for Minds 2019 will be a banner year for raising money for Alzheimer's research, and especially important for helping to understand why this disease affects so many more women than men."

Move for Minds 2019 will include two half-day sessions, giving attendees the opportunity to choose between morning (8:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.) or afternoon (2:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.). Attendees are in for an incredible experience of fun, fitness, and information geared to transform mind, body, and spirit. Each session will culminate in a powerful conversation featuring Maria Shriver and leaders in brain health, neuroscience and women's health.

Alzheimer's experts confirmed for the panels include: Roberta Brinton PhD, Jessica Caldwell PhD, Josh Grill PhD, Richard Isaacson MD, Lisa Mosconi PhD, Dean Ornish MD, Drew Ramsey MD, and Wendy Suzuki PhD.

Along with many of the panelists, other leading Alzheimer's prevention and women's doctors will be available for more intimate conversations with attendees during the newly added "Doctors Hours" following the conversation. Those joining include doctors from UCLA and St. Johns Hospital, as well as Marie Pasinski MD from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and Sara Hill, Ph.D. from the University of Texas, Austin.

As with any event involving the Women's Alzheimer's Movement (WAM), Move for Minds will include the voices of those directly impacted by the disease. Pam Montana, diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's, will join us for the first time in Los Angeles to discuss living with the disease. She will be accompanied by her husband, Bob Linscheid who will also address issues of caregiving. Both are members of the WAM Advisory Council and join us from San Francisco.

In another Move for Minds first, there will be a choice of five different workout classes, each taught by Equinox master instructors. Confirmed instructors include Christa DiPaolo (boxing), Natalie Yco (HIIT), Ilyse Baker (cardio dance), Steven Goldsmith (cycling) and Clio Manuelian (yoga). Each class will also have a neuroscientist or leading expert highlighting the unique elements of each activity for mind and body.

Mind and spirit centered activities include meditation, sound baths, and mind sharpening exercises. In addition to meeting top doctors, attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with best selling authors and other leaders in health, wellness, clean beauty, while also exploring cutting edge health and wellness brands. This year's expanded 'expo' area will feature a self-care Zen Den (massage, ear seeding, and reflexology), a large bookstore, brain healthy food samples, the latest in health tech, and other fun activations.

The event is sponsored by Hint Water, Genworth, Savonix, Samina, UBS, Tombot, Califia Farms, Beautycounter, and Love Good Fats. Other participating brands include Beats, Show Me Your Mumu, Erewhon, Athleta, Heyday, Squeeze, Hu Kitchen, and EATNakedLA. Corporate teams include City National Bank, CA Biotechnology, Laurel Hardware, Netflix, Agewave, Endeavor, Gelfand, Rennert & Feldman, Ageless Innovation, with others to be announced soon.

Other key partners include NetJets, Proper Hotels, among others.

Visit MoveforMinds.org to register as an attendee or donate. Additional announcements on participating brands, speakers, and attendees will follow in coming weeks.

For all press/media inquiries, please contact lindsay@stanton-company.com and denege@stanton-company.com at Stanton & Company. For more information go to MoveforMinds.org .

About The Women's Alzheimer's Movement

The Women's Alzheimer's Movement (WAM) is the preeminent organization for women and Alzheimer's, and is dedicated to answering the question of why two-thirds of the brains that develop Alzheimer's belong to women. WAM funds research, educates women and their families about Alzheimer's prevention and preparedness, and works with best-in-class institutions to build services on the ground to help those impacted by the disease. To date, WAM has awarded 18 women-based Alzheimer's research grants at leading institutions around the country, and has ignited the creation of research initiatives at several others. WAM also works with health experts and strategic partners to educate the public about the connection between brain health and lifestyle. WAM is an ongoing digital resource for women and for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's to share their stories. For more information, go to TheWomensAlzheimersMovement.org.

About Maria Shriver

Maria Shriver is a mother of four, an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning journalist and producer, a seven-time New York Times best-selling author, an NBC News Special Anchor and the founder of The Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Shriver is one of the nation's premier Alzheimer's advocates, with over 14 years of boots-on-the-ground activism, journalism and personal testimony about the disease and the future of America's brains. In 2010, her groundbreaking report "The Shriver Report: A Woman's Nation Takes on Alzheimer's," developed in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association, was the first to report that Alzheimer's disproportionately affects women. Since then, Shriver has worked tirelessly to spread that message to women around the world. Her nonprofit The Women's Alzheimer's Movement grew out of "The Shriver Report" findings and now works to hammer the point home that women are at an increased risk for the disease. Shriver executive produced the Academy Award-winning film, "Still Alice," which tells the story of a woman affected by early onset Alzheimer's disease. She also co-executive produced the Emmy Award-winning HBO series "The Alzheimer's Project" and authored the best-selling children's book "What's Happening to Grandpa?" In 2017, she also created the first-ever coloring book for people with Alzheimer's and those who love them, "Color Your Mind." Shriver has testified in front of Congress twice on behalf of Alzheimer's. Her voice was instrumental to the 2010 passage of the National Alzheimer's Project Act. In 2017, Shriver received the Alzheimer's Association's first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award.

About Equinox

IT'S NOT FITNESS. IT'S LIFE: Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high performance individuals. Nearly 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating 101 full-service Clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal training, Pilates, spa services, apparel, experiential travel and food & beverage. In 2019, Equinox unveiled Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high performance living. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

SOURCE The Women's Alzheimer's Movement

Related Links

https://thewomensalzheimersmovement.org/

