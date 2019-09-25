WESTFIELD, N.J., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maria T. Garcia, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Family Physician at Barnabas Health Medical Group.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Board certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Garcia has over 24 years of experience, serving the last year at her current location. She possesses extensive expertise in internal medicine, women's health, geriatrics, and the treatment of young adults. Dr. Garcia has clinical interest in preventative medicine and primary care, valuing the patient-practitioner relationship above all.

Barnabas Health Medical Group is a multispecialty group practice with multiple convenient locations comprised of world-class primary and specialty care physicians. Dedicated to the needs of their patients, the physicians at Barnabas Health Medical Group are equipped to treat virtually any health concern. Unlike most health groups, the company offers flexible scheduling, including night and weekend appointments, to ensure the needs of the community are serviced promptly.

Dr. Garcia earned a Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Medicine and Dentistry, New Jersey Medical School. She went on to complete a residency in family medicine at Saint Peter's University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. She is affiliated with the American Academy of Family Physicians, NJ Academy of Family Physicians, and American Medical Association. Additionally Dr. Garcia has participated in medical mission trips to the Philippines and is active with St. Helena's Church in Edison.

In her free time, Dr. Garcia enjoys the piano, theatre, and to read.

She would like to dedicate this recognition to an inspirational Family Physician, Caryl Heaton, MD, former Vice Chair of the Department of Family Medicine, New Jersey Medical School (currently Rutgers Medical School), Newark, New Jersey.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

