Maria Zalessky, Founder of Zalessky Law Group, Named to Super Lawyers Rising Stars List Two Years in a Row

2026 marks the second consecutive year that Zalessky has been named to the Rising Stars List, which highlights the top 2.5% of lawyers in each state

DENVER, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zalessky Law Group, a Denver-based practice focused on estates, family law, real estate, and personal injury, announced today that founding partner, Maria Zalessky, has again been named to the Colorado Super Lawyers Rising Star list. Zalessky was also named to the list in 2025, making this the second consecutive nomination by her peers for the Super Lawyers recognition.

Maria Zalessky, Founding Partner of Zalessky Law Group

No more than 2.5 percent of lawyers in Colorado are selected by Super Lawyers, a Thompson Reuters owned service rating outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. The Rising Star List is designated for lawyers under the age of 40 or in the first ten years of their practice.

"I'm truly honored that the team at Super Lawyers once again saw fit to recognize my work in the past year," says Zalessky. "The fact that this designation comes from peers in the family law and estate sector just reinforces my commitment to clients facing challenges in these spaces. I am so very proud to be recognized for the second year in a row!"

Zalessky is the Founding Partner of Zalessky Law Group, LLC, a Denver-based firm specializing in estates, family law, landlord-tenant matters, and personal injury cases. After founding the probate division at her previous firm and being named Best Trust & Estates Attorney by Colorado Springs Magazine in 2022, she launched her own practice in 2023 to provide comprehensive legal support during life's most challenging moments, including loss of a loved one, divorce, custody disputes, and accident recovery. Known for her client-centered approach, Zalessky has earned a strong reputation among peers and clients alike, reflected in 5-star Google reviews, Avvo's Client's Choice Award, and consecutive Super Lawyers Rising Stars nominations. A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Northern Colorado and JD recipient from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, she has also served as a prosecutor and judicial law clerk, published articles in Colorado Lawyer magazine, taught continuing education courses in Probate for Real Estate agents, and is a member of Women-Owned Law Firms (W.O.L.F.).

"So many people find themselves in unexpected situations and in sudden need of legal representation to protect their interests in stressful times - be it upon the death of a loved one or when faced with an unexpected legal situation," says Zalessky. "Lists like Super Lawyers offer a way for people to find trusted and peer reviewed lawyers who can represent their interests and protect them in every step of the process. My team at ZLG and I pride ourselves on being there for those clients and shepherding them through these often confusing processes."

ABOUT ZALESSKY LAW GROUP, LLC: Zalessky Law Group is a boutique law firm focused on helping people through their toughest times with empathy and respect. Zalessky Law Group LLC, was founded in 2023 by Maria Zalessky, who built the Probate division of her former law firm before launching her own firm. Zalessky Law prioritizes empathy in difficult times, providing comprehensive legal support in Probate, Estate Administration and Litigation, Estate Planning, Family Law & Personal Injury. ZLG stands as a pillar of support & justice for our clients. For more information visit: www.ZalesskyLaw.com

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SOURCE Zalessky Law Group LLC