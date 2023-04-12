Mariachi Festival Presents Ballet Folklórico Los Angelitos

Celebrating our Hispanic Culture

HOUSTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 13, 2023, the University of Houston's (UH) Mariachi Pumas and Ballet Folklórico will be hosting a welcome reception for Ballet Folklórico Los Angelitos (BFLA) at UH Moore's School of Music located at 3333 Cullen Blvd., Houston, Texas 77004 (room 185).

On April 14, 2023, BFLA will perform at the Miller Outdoor Theater located at 6000 Hermann Dr., Houston, Texas 77030 at 8:00 pm. Free tickets are available at https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/get-tickets/ on April 13 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Ballet Folklorico Los Angelitos de Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico

BFLA is a world-class dance company from an orphanage known as Casa Hogar Los Angelitos in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico founded by Nancy Nystrom. Since August 2003, this dance group has been an important part of the educational curriculum offered by Casa Hogar offering children the opportunity to develop life-changing values, social skills and self-confidence and to help them overcome the traumas of their past.

"We are thrilled to team up with Performing Arts Houston, Goya Foods, Telemundo, and Que Onda Magazine to bring a first-class show to Houston. This group puts on a spectacular show with highly choreographed dances and exquisite costumes. This is a free event for all. Bring the family and enjoy this traditional ballet folklorico performance. Every move, dress and song have a meaning. We are proud of our culture and we want to share it with others." says Marisol Nunez Mendez; Mariachi Festival Board Member.

BFLA has been touring Mexico, Peru, United States and Canada since 2009. Through these annual international tours, BFLA brings the beauty of the Mexican culture and its history to other parts of the world, creating an important understanding and appreciation through dance and music.

Currently, BFLA has a total of eighty (80) dancers. Their performances include dances from Colombia and the Mexican states of Veracruz, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacan, Yucatan, and Colima.

"We invite you to our 4th Annual Mariachi Festival at Houston's Wortham Theater on August 18-20, 2023, featuring Mariachi Mariposas, Mariachi 7 Leguas, Mariachi Imperial de America, University of Houston Mariachi Pumas, and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Ballet Folklórico." says Macaria Mendez, Mariachi Festival Board Chair. For more information go to www.mariachifestival.com.

