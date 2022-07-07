Mariachi Festival Presents Winners of the 2022 National Mariachi Youth Vocalist Competition

Jul 07, 2022, 09:00 ET
The Event Everyone is Talking About
By Belinda Luna
HOUSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The winners of the 2022 National Mariachi Youth Vocalist Competition have been selected," says Macaria Mendez, Chair of Mariachi Festival Board of Directors. "One winner was chosen from each of the three categories: high school, middle school and elementary school. We had great participation this year, which made it difficult to select just one winner. Our mission is to promote our Hispanic heritage through the arts by hosting first-class events. These winners will make us all proud of our heritage."
The 2022 winners are as follows:
- Jennifer Diaz is from Juan Diego Catholic High School in West Jordan, Utah
- Alan Aguilar is from Patrick Henry Middle School in Houston, Texas
- Kaylee Bucio is from Riverside Elementary School in West Jordan, Utah
"The winners will be performing at the Mariachi Festival at the Wortham Theater in downtown Houston, Texas on August 6, 2022," says the producer of this event, Ben Mendez. "They will be performing with the University of Houston Mariachi Pumas led by Jose Longoria. I know these three young mariachis will go on to be famous one day. They have the talent and the heart. We are happy to be a small part of their journey."
Also performing that evening will be Mariachi 7 Leguas led by Emilio Santos, Mayra Garcia-Adame with Mariachi Mariposas, and the University of Texas Rio Grande Ballet Folklorico led by Miguel Pena.
"We cannot thank our sponsors enough for all their support. Without them we would not be able to showcase all this great entertainment promoting our Hispanic culture. A big thanks to Telemundo, Que Onda Magazine, Action Gypsum Supply and the Gonzalez Law Group for believing in us and supporting our mission," says Mendez.
For tickets to the Mariachi Festival, please go to www.HoustonMariachiFestival.com. This will be a spectacular event. Sponsorship opportunities are also available beginning at $500 for 10 seats.
SOURCE Mariachi Festival
Share this article