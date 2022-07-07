Mariachi Festival Presents Winners of the 2022 National Mariachi Youth Vocalist Competition

Jennifer Diaz is from Juan Diego Catholic High School in West Jordan, Utah

is from in Alan Aguilar is from Patrick Henry Middle School in Houston, Texas

is from in Kaylee Bucio is from Riverside Elementary School in West Jordan, Utah

"The winners will be performing at the Mariachi Festival at the Wortham Theater in downtown Houston, Texas on August 6, 2022," says the producer of this event, Ben Mendez. "They will be performing with the University of Houston Mariachi Pumas led by Jose Longoria. I know these three young mariachis will go on to be famous one day. They have the talent and the heart. We are happy to be a small part of their journey."

Also performing that evening will be Mariachi 7 Leguas led by Emilio Santos, Mayra Garcia-Adame with Mariachi Mariposas, and the University of Texas Rio Grande Ballet Folklorico led by Miguel Pena.

"We cannot thank our sponsors enough for all their support. Without them we would not be able to showcase all this great entertainment promoting our Hispanic culture. A big thanks to Telemundo, Que Onda Magazine, Action Gypsum Supply and the Gonzalez Law Group for believing in us and supporting our mission," says Mendez.

For tickets to the Mariachi Festival, please go to www.HoustonMariachiFestival.com. This will be a spectacular event. Sponsorship opportunities are also available beginning at $500 for 10 seats.

SOURCE Mariachi Festival