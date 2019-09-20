MariaDB and Palisade Compliance Partner to Help Companies Get Unstuck From Oracle

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and HELSINKI, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MariaDB® Corporation today announced a partnership with Palisade Compliance aimed to help customers navigate the treacherous waters of Oracle contracts and chart a course to the friendlier, open waters of MariaDB. Palisade Compliance is a 100% Oracle-independent firm dedicated to helping organizations take control of their Oracle contracts and lower costs.

"Companies save up to 90% of their database costs by switching from Oracle to MariaDB," said MariaDB CMO Franz Aman. "Migrating to MariaDB is easier than ever with Oracle compatibility features and our Red Rover migration practice. MariaDB knows how to tackle the technology challenges, while our new partner, Palisade Compliance, knows how to help our customers with negotiations and contracts so they can bank the savings, improve their margins and find the funds to invest in critical projects they couldn't afford before."

MariaDB is the backbone of services relied upon by businesses and people every day. Seventy-five percent of the Fortune 500 run MariaDB. Its enterprise capabilities, built-in security and Oracle compatibility features make it a popular alternative to Oracle and other legacy databases. MariaDB partnered with Palisade Compliance to offer additional support to the growing number of companies looking to reduce their Oracle footprint.

"'We're paying too much to Oracle and we're at risk of paying even more.' That's the sentiment we hear time and time again from frustrated Oracle customers. That cost is only rising with Oracle planning to make three to four times more by forcing their customers to their cloud," said Palisade Compliance Founder and CEO Craig Guarente. "The strategies we implement with customers give them the confidence to take back control of their Oracle relationship. By partnering with enterprise open source database leader MariaDB, we can better help customers reduce their database and support spend, and find alternatives to Oracle."

On Thursday, September 26, MariaDB CMO Franz Aman and Palisade Compliance CEO Craig Guarente will co-host a webinar that dives deeper into proven Oracle contract exit strategies and customer examples. The webinar will cover how to better understand and manage Oracle contracts, how to create a realistic roadmap to reduce reliance on Oracle, and how other organizations have faced this challenge and chartered a path to freedom.

To learn Oracle exit strategies, register now for the " Get Unstuck from Your Oracle Contract " webinar.

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB frees companies from the costs, constraints and complexity of proprietary databases, enabling them to reinvest in what matters most – rapidly developing innovative, customer-facing applications. MariaDB uses pluggable, purpose-built storage engines to support workloads that previously required a variety of specialized databases. With complexity and constraints eliminated, enterprises can now depend on a single complete database for all their needs, whether on commodity hardware or their cloud of choice. Deployed in minutes for transactional, analytical or hybrid use cases, MariaDB delivers unmatched operational agility without sacrificing key enterprise features including real ACID compliance and full SQL. Trusted by organizations such as Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank, Nasdaq, Red Hat, ServiceNow, Verizon and Walgreens – MariaDB meets the same core requirements as proprietary databases at a fraction of the cost. No wonder it's the fastest growing open source database. Real business relies on MariaDB™.

About Palisade Compliance

Palisade Compliance is the leading independent provider of Oracle software and cloud licensing, contracting, cost reduction, and compliance advisory services. Founded in 2011 by Craig Guarente, former Oracle Global Vice President of Contracts, Business Practices, and Compliance, Palisade has over 300 clients all around the world, more than 200 years of Oracle experience on staff, and is 100% independent from Oracle.

