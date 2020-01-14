MariaDB Platform Goes Cloud Native, Powers a New Generation of Modern Applications with Smart Transactions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and HELSINKI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MariaDB® Corporation today announced the availability of MariaDB Platform X4, a cloud-native, open source database that makes it easier than ever for developers to build modern applications using smart transactions and cloud-native data storage. Modern applications require access to vast amounts of data optimized for analytical queries and machine learning models so that transactions can be augmented with data-driven insights turning them into smart transactions. With a new breed of smart engines and significantly simplified design, MariaDB Platform X4 puts smart transactions in the hands of everyone, including tens of millions of developers who already use MariaDB for transactional-only workloads, changing the way applications are built.

"The use of mobile devices and the rapid pace of technology has fundamentally changed how we interact with applications and what we expect from them," said Gregory Dorman, vice president of distributed systems and analytics, MariaDB Corporation. "This creates different requirements for how these modern applications work. The trick is to add the smarts without impacting the performance of transactions, which is why we implemented a dual storage layout for data: row based for transactions and columnar for true analytics. MariaDB Platform X4 is a huge step to make modern applications easy to develop and gives everyone an opportunity to experience the benefits without a huge upfront investment."

Smart Transactions for Modern Applications – A Right, Not a Privilege

Today most web and mobile applications run on "dumb transactions" or simple create, read, update and delete (CRUD) operations with a few complex queries. With smart transactions, applications take advantage of true analytics before, during and/or after a transaction. Applications utilizing smart transactions can anticipate user needs, create context to be more helpful, and take advantage of vast historical records to accurately predict outcomes such as on-time flight performance, best pricing options or sales forecasts for better decision-making or automation.

Once only achievable for teams who could afford expensive hardware and high-end proprietary solutions such as Oracle or Microsoft, MariaDB is the first to make smart transactions available to the masses and easy to use for modern application development on commodity hardware and in the cloud. Starting with the next version of MariaDB Community Server, the ability to perform smart transactions will be included out of the box. Tens of millions of developers through Linux distributions, Docker Hub and direct downloads will have access to the historical data and real-time analytics needed to power smart transactions.

MariaDB Goes Cloud Native – Breaking Storage Cost Barriers

Similar to newer analytical solutions such as Snowflake, MariaDB Platform X4 implements a cloud-native disaggregated architecture for analytics using an API compatible with AWS S3 for up to 70% cost savings over block storage, 99.999999999% durability and 99.99% availability, storage across multiple availability zones and unlimited storage capacity. Unlike pure analytical cloud-native solutions, MariaDB Platform X4 also uses block storage, such as AWS EBS, for fast transactions along with object storage, such as AWS S3, for fast, scalable analytics, making it the only solution on the market to offer this level of cloud-native storage.

What was once cost prohibitive for performance and storage reasons, MariaDB Platform X4 now gives any developer access to horsepower and more data than ever before, enabling any application to leverage the power of smart transactions.

Under the Hood of MariaDB Platform X4

Version X4 of MariaDB Platform includes several new components that enable a fast and seamless experience for developers building modern applications.

New Breed of Smart Engines: MariaDB, unlike any other database, leverages pluggable storage engines optimized for various workloads. Starting with MariaDB's integrated columnar engine for analytics, MariaDB Platform X4 introduces a smart engine API, enabling greater functionality and comprehensive pushdown capability beyond other current storage engines. Now developers can instantly access large amounts of analytical data that can be used to interplay with transactions in real time.

With version X4, MariaDB Platform undergoes a significant transformation that simplifies and streamlines the process for using transactional and analytical storage engines together to deliver smart transactions. MariaDB Platform X4 uses native replication to store data in both row and columnar format. A single line installation means developers can start using smart transactions instantly without complex setup and configuration. Simplified Data Access: MariaDB Platform X4 includes new smart query routing capabilities that simplifies data access for developers. With this new feature, queries are routed to the most appropriate engine based on behavior and performance so developers no longer need to be concerned about the differences between transactional and analytical queries.

"Hybrid operational and analytical processing, or HOAP workloads, when properly implemented, provide not only the ability to enable efficiencies within an enterprise but also drive stronger customer experiences," said James Curtis, senior analyst, data, AI and analytics, 451 Research. "However, the implementation of two separate systems for analytics and transactions can be a pricey endeavor for enterprises. MariaDB's recent update – the MariaDB Platform X4 offering – is the type of solution that targets this cost efficiency challenge with an approach tailored to HOAP workloads."

Developer Enablement

MariaDB is publishing new material to help developers quickly build modern applications using smart transactions. New enterprise documentation includes install and deployment guides, and outlines new platform functionality. MariaDB is also creating sample applications available on GitHub that demonstrate the power of MariaDB. Join the January 30 webinar for new code samples and a live demonstration of MariaDB Platform X4.

Availability

MariaDB Platform X4 is available for subscription customers to download now . MariaDB Community Server 10.5 with columnar storage for analytical processing out of the box is coming in late January.

