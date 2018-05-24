MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM

Tweet this: #MariaDB TX 3.0 delivers first enterprise #opensource #database to beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM. http://bit.ly/2ITr2Yx

"For years, organizations have been squeezed by the high cost of running their core business on proprietary database offerings with no easy way out. With MariaDB TX 3.0 and MariaDB Server 10.3 GA at its core, we are not only creating a streamlined way to migrate applications to MariaDB, we're pioneering a new standard for enterprise open source databases," said Max Mether, Head of Server Product Management at MariaDB Corporation. "MariaDB users can now mix and match multiple purpose-built storage engines to support a range of use cases with the best possible performance – all at the same time and with the same familiar database."

MariaDB: The Oracle Alternative

For too long, proprietary database vendors have constrained IT with layers of complexity and high costs, holding back both innovation and business growth. The process of migrating to an agile, more modern solution has historically been time consuming, complex and resource-heavy, and lacked critical features found only in costly proprietary databases.

MariaDB TX 3.0 is the first enterprise open source database to deliver Oracle compatibility, including Oracle-compatible sequences and a stored procedure language compliant with Oracle PL/SQL, enabling Oracle Database users to reuse existing code and established skill sets when migrating applications or deploying new ones. Development Bank of Singapore (DBS), as a result of its collaboration with MariaDB on Oracle compatibility, has been able to migrate more than 50 percent of its mission-critical applications in just 12 months from Oracle Database to MariaDB. This compatibility, combined with the new MariaDB Red RoverMigration Practice, helps customers migrate to MariaDB with confidence.

Easy Temporal Data Processing

MariaDB TX 3.0 introduces built-in, system-versioned tables, enabling developers to effortlessly and elegantly build temporal features into applications. This eliminates the need to manually create columns, tables and triggers in order to maintain row history, freeing DBAs to simply create new tables with system versioning or alter existing tables to add it, streamlining the process significantly. Developers can query a table with standard SQL to see what data looked like at a previous point in time, such as looking at a customer's profile history to see how preferences have changed over time.

The Perfect Database Every Time

MariaDB benefits from a unique architecture that can be configured through pluggable purpose-built storage engines deployed on a single database on commodity hardware. Customers can support a variety of different workloads at the same time by mixing and matching InnoDB for transactional queries, ColumnStore for analytical queries, MyRocks for write-intensive workloads or Spider for extreme scale – all in the same schema. No matter the use case, MariaDB can be tailored perfectly every time.

MariaDB TX 3.0 includes general availability of the MyRocks and Spider storage engines.

MyRocks : A write- and space-optimized storage engine for solid-state drives (SSDs) that supports write-intensive workloads such as IoT and M2M. Other use cases include e-commerce clickstream and purchase applications that require a continuous stream of writes without impacting the user experience.

: A write- and space-optimized storage engine for solid-state drives (SSDs) that supports write-intensive workloads such as IoT and M2M. Other use cases include e-commerce clickstream and purchase applications that require a continuous stream of writes without impacting the user experience. Spider: A distributed storage engine for read, write and storage scaling, where the amount of data, devices or users is greater than a single database instance and needs to be distributed across multiple database instances. Use cases include web shopping carts and cookies for millions of website visitors that require high performance with both scalability and concurrency.

Advanced Data Protection

No other enterprise open source database has built-in data protection to shield sensitive and personally identifiable information from being exposed, whether accidentally or maliciously. MariaDB TX 3.0 adds the ability to anonymize data through complete data obfuscation or pseudo-anonymize data through full or partial data masking. It's advanced data protection and security that's never separated as a costly add-on.

Availability

MariaDB TX 3.0 will be generally available for download starting tomorrow.

Supporting Quotes

"DBS is on a mission to be agile across our entire organization. As part of this vision, we have many ambitious goals, including a key initiative to leverage open source software and prevent vendor lock-in," said Madan Sugumar, VP of Architecture, Engineering and Innovation, Development Bank of Singapore, the largest bank in Southeast Asia. "We worked closely with MariaDB on new features that would let us replace our 30-year-old database with a modern open source solution. As a result, with MariaDB TX 3.0 we migrated 200,000 lines of PL/SQL code that was running in Oracle to MariaDB. If it weren't for the Oracle compatibility features in MariaDB TX 3.0, we would not have been able to migrate some of our critical applications and the entire migration would have taken three times the cost."

"DBAs value innovation in database technologies not only for the new capabilities but also because it gives them more options in vendors and platforms from which they can choose," said James Curtis, Senior Analyst, 451 Research. "MariaDB's decision to support multiple purpose-built storage engines positions the company well to provide users the ability to match their workloads to a storage engine, giving DBAs fine-grained choice and flexibility."

About MariaDB Corporation

MariaDB Corporation is the company behind MariaDB, the fastest growing open source database. MariaDB, with a strong history of community innovation and enterprise adoption, provides the most functionally complete open source database. MariaDB powers applications at companies including Google, Wikipedia, Tencent, Verizon, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, Telefónica, Huatai Securities and more.

MariaDB solutions are engineered to run on any infrastructure – bare metal servers, virtual machines, containers, public and private clouds – and is available in all leading Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, and is the default database in openSUSE, Manjaro, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) / CentOS / Fedora, Arch Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise and Debian, with a reach of more than 60 million developers worldwide.

