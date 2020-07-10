Mariah Matsushima's New Book Mi Definición De Miedo, An Alluring Read That Mirrors One's Deepest Fears And Ushers In Triumph Over Dread

Don't let your fears run your life, give yourself a chance to be the star of your story. Even with all the things you have to face there is always more than one hope, do not keep in the drawer everything you could achieve if you let go of your fears.

In your life you rule and only you decide each step you take. Ask the Creator for his blessing, to decide wisely, be sure that you will act correctly."

Published by Page Publishing, Mariah Matsushima's new book Mi Definición de Miedo will guide readers in their journey to discerning their hidden anxieties that ultimately paves a path for courage and wisdom to reign and vanquish their iniquities.

Consumers who wish to be liberated from terror and understand the true meaning of faith in times of alarm can purchase Mi Definición de Miedo in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

