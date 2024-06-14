Mariana Vergara, NP-C, founder of Beauty Villa Vergara, designated as a Candela Aesthetic Center of Excellence

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Candela Corporation announced today that it is partnering with Mariana Vergara, NP-C of Beauty Villa Vergara as a new Candela Aesthetic Center of Excellence.

Mariana Vergara, NP-C joins this prestigious community of Candela clinics across the country designated as Aesthetic Centers of Excellence for their commitment to the practice and teaching of aesthetic medicine using Candela's energy-based treatment solutions.

Beginning her career as a medical doctor and surgeon in Colombia, Mariana started her medical internship with the Latin American program at Jackson Memorial hospital from the University of Miami school of medicine and completed her time at Children hospital Boston and Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School, laying the foundation for her illustrious career.

Driven by a fervent passion for aesthetics, she pursued a second career in the United States. Undeterred by challenges, Mariana joined the Florida International University BSN/MSN program for foreign-educated physicians, earning both a bachelor's degree in the science of nursing and a master's degree in family nurse practitioner. Her insatiable thirst for knowledge led her to refine her skills alongside renowned plastic surgeons and dermatologists in Beverly Hills, California, where she mastered the latest minimally invasive procedures.

With over eight years of experience in aesthetic medicine, Mariana opened Beauty Villa Vergara in 2020, an exclusive, luxury medical spa with all beauty services under one roof. Her clientele includes A-list celebrities and public figures, a testament to her exceptional talent and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Mariana's Beverly Hills based clinic has earned the prestigious recognition of Candela Aesthetic Center of Excellence by staying in the forefront of advanced aesthetic energy-based technologies. She is an early adopter of the Matrix® System and has extensive experience with Vbeam®, Nordlys®, GentleMax Pro®, Profound®, and PicoWay®, providing her patients with best-in-class treatments for skin rejuvenation, skin resurfacing, skin tightening, as well as hair and tattoo removal.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mariana Vergara, in establishing an Aesthetic Center of Excellence dedicated to advancing education and treatment with energy-based devices," stated Mary Trout, Chief Commercial Officer, Candela Corporation.

Mariana Vergara, Beauty Villa Vergara, Candela Center of Excellence is located at: 12685 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills, California 90210

