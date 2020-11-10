Mariani Packing Co's 4th Generation Drives Their Vision "To Inspire Healthy Living" With New Marketing Strategist and Family Member, Natalie Mariani Kling

In her new role, Natalie will carry out the family's vision to "Inspire Healthy Living," through every sales channel and customer type, as well as with their Community Members. She will lead Marketing efforts to communicate the family's story and values, develop health and wellness content for consumers and employees, and drive product innovation that inspires and supports families around the world to live healthier lifestyles….starting with dried fruit.

Natalie returns to Mariani in an active role after 13 years of raising her family. Previously she ran overseas operations and helped to develop the Southeast Asian market. She has stayed close to the business through her involvement as an active member of the MPC Board of Directors.

As a Certified Clinical Nutritionist, Natalie brings over 12 years of health and nutrition research. She also sits on the Board of Advisors for the National Association of Child Development, using nutrition to support children with neurological issues.

"With consumers looking for whole food, plant based snacks, and a growing interest in functional foods to reduce healthcare costs, we are primed and ready to be a solution and a resource for families around the world looking to take the next step in healthy living. There couldn't be a better time to join my family in driving our vision forward and working to make an impact that's bigger than ourselves," Natalie stated.

"We're thrilled to have Natalie returning to the Family business, to work side by side with her brothers, cousins, and our Community Members, and help position Mariani Packing Co. for success in the 21st Century," stated Bob Hyland, VP, Global CPG Sales & Marketing. "Having grown-up in the business, as well as being a credentialed Nutritionist make Natalie uniquely qualified for her new role. This blend of knowledge will be instrumental in helping us to innovate the kinds of products that speak to today's consumers – clean ingredients, great tasting, and food that works harder for them from a nutritional perspective," Bob said.

Natalie launched Mariani's new social media rollout November 1st and is working with the team to develop their new website launching Spring 2021.

Mariani Packing Company, Inc. is the world's largest independently and family-owned producer of dried fruits. Since 1906, the Mariani family has been providing premium quality dried fruit to consumers and customers all over the world. The Mariani family of products can be found in over 40,000 retail outlets in the United States and in over 65 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.mariani.com , or call 707-452-2800.

