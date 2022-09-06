Marianne Zeltner is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marianne Zeltner is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Realtor for her professional excellence in Residential Real Estate and in acknowledgment of her work as a Broker Associate and Real Estate Agent for Zema-Consulting.com and Sellstate Prime Realty.

Marianne Zeltner

Having accrued over two decades of experience in the real estate industry, Ms. Zeltner currently excels as a broker associate and real estate agent for Zema-Consulting.com and Sellstate Prime Realty in Naples, FL. Before her current endeavors, she spent seven years in Taiwan as a real estate agent and worked as a project manager for 10 years in real estate for the Swiss government (military).



She then discovered Southwest Florida and fell in love with the area. She bought her first Florida property in 2002 and moved to the United States from Switzerland permanently in 2013.



With her transition, Ms. Zeltner brought decades of professional experience in all aspects of real estate, including sales, purchases, relocations, investment properties, vacation homes, and leasing. She also has expertise in property management to ensure that her clients' investments are safe and adequately maintained.



In pursuit of her higher education, Ms. Zeltner earned a Master of Arts in sports in Switzerland and was a sports teacher at a high school for eight years. Later, she became certified by the Graduate Realtor Institute as an International Property Specialist. Earning the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) designation is a way to stand out to prospective home buyers and sellers as a realtor who has gained in-depth market knowledge and increased proficiency in a broad array of subjects to enhance professionalism and business success.



Ms. Zeltner attributes her vast success to her honesty, as she values the importance of relationships with clients, which makes the clients feel comfortable and confident conducting business with her. Over the years, her business has grown exponentially. She has become one of the top realtors in Southwest Florida in the best way possible: through her satisfied clients. Looking ahead, she hopes to continue helping people find and purchase their dream homes or properties. Among her professional memberships and affiliations, Ms. Zeltner is a member of the International Project Management Association.



On a personal note, Ms. Zeltner is multilingual. She speaks English, German, French, and Swiss German.



For more information, visit www.zema-consulting.com and www.sellstateprime.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who