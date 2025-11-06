Marianne's Uplevels Kitchen Staples: 100% Pure Avocado Oils and Beef Tallows Hit Shelves Nationwide

Clean Ingredients, Joyful Cooking - Five Generations in the Making

WOODLAND, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marianne's , the premium pantry staple brand redefining clean cooking, is launching today nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market and on Amazon this December. Marianne's introduces three Avocado Oils, one being the first Regenerative Organic Certified® Avocado Oil to hit grocery shelves, and two Beef Tallows that deliver chef-worthy performance with nothing but joy.

Good Food for Good People - Born from the Adams Group, a family-run Northern California ingredients company rooted in agriculture since 1920, Marianne's brings five generations of clean, honest ingredients directly to consumer's pantry. What started as a quiet 2017 regional launch in Costco became a household favorite you've never heard of until a 2020 UC Davis study highlighted Marianne's as one of the only brands in the entire market that tested 100% pure avocado oil.*

Sourced with Care, Made with Joy - Marianne's partners with multi-generational farmers and ranchers who share the same commitment to clean food and responsible land stewardship. From regenerative avocado groves to open pastures across the U.S., every ingredient reflects our values of sustainability and transparency.

Purity You Can Trust - While studies reveal most avocado oils are adulterated*, Marianne tests every batch for 100% purity, earning Seed Oil Free and Clean Label Project Purity Award certifications. Each batch is processed "low and slow" to prevent harmful contaminants from being created, ensuring ultra clean oil for every home. Marianne's Beef Tallow is crafted from responsibly raised U.S. cattle, slow-rendered in small batches that celebrates traditional cooking in a clean, modern way.

Here's how Marianne's is bringing joy to kitchens nationwide:

Avocado Oils (Nov. 6 at Sprouts nationwide; Dec. 1 on Amazon) - Whether you're searing, sautéing, or drizzling, Marianne's makes it easy to feed joy with three options - from Classic to Organic to Regenerative Organic Certified®. Each bottle features a 500°F smoke point, neutral flavor that lets your ingredients shine, and a built-in pop-up spout for mess-free pouring.

Classic Avocado Oil (500 mL / $15.99) - Seed Oil Free Certified™ | Clean Label Project® Purity Award

Organic Avocado Oil (500 mL / $18.99) - USDA Organic | Seed Oil Free Certified™ | Clean Label Project® Purity Award

Regenerative Organic Certified® Avocado Oil (500 mL / $22.99) - ROC® | USDA Organic | Seed Oil Free Certified™ | Clean Label Project® Purity Award

What makes cooking with Marianne's a joy:

Nothing hidden: Recognized for purity and freshness in UC Davis research

Minimal processing: Lower temperature approach preserves natural goodness

High-heat hero: 500°F smoke point handles searing, roasting, stir-frying, and deep-frying

Everyday versatile: Neutral flavor shines in dressings, marinades, baking, and drizzling

Kitchen-smart design: Built-in pop-up spout for easy, joyful pouring

Nutrient rich: High in monounsaturated fats, antioxidants and Vitamin E

Beef Tallow (Dec. 1 at Sprouts nationwide; Dec. 1 on Amazon) - Rediscover the joy of cooking with a traditional cooking fat trusted for generations. From golden-crisp fries to ultra-flaky pastries, Marianne's Beef Tallow brings restaurant-quality results and rich, savory flavor to your home kitchen.

Classic Beef Tallow (11 oz / $14.99)

WFCF CARE Certified | Sourced from a third-generation California ranch | Slow-rendered in small batches

Organic Grass-Fed Beef Tallow (11 oz / $17.99)

USDA Organic | 100% grass-fed sourced from U.S. ranches | Slow-rendered in small batches

What makes it special:

Traceable transparency: Third-party animal welfare certifications from trusted sources

Chef-level performance: 400°F smoke point for restaurant-quality results at home

Clean flavor: Rendered low and slow to preserve rich, savory taste without any funk

Built for everything: From crispy fries and roasted vegetables to ultra-flaky pie crusts and biscuits

"Good food can't be rushed and we've been doing this for five generations," said Wayne Adams, CEO of Marianne's. "I grew up watching my family grow alongside the organic movement, never cutting corners and building lasting partnerships with our farmers. Good food isn't just about what's inside the bottle, although what's inside ours is 100% pure - it's also about the people and purpose behind it."

Marianne's new avocado oils and beef tallows will be available this fall at the following locations with more retailers to follow:

Sprouts Farmers Market (Nationwide) - Avocado Oils: November 6, 2025; Beef Tallow: December 1, 2025

Amazon - Avocado Oils and Beef Tallows: December 1, 2025

Costco - 1L & 2L Classic and Organic Avocado Oils: Currently available at select locations

About Marianne's Harvest

At Marianne's, we believe good food can't be rushed—and we have five generations of proof. As part of the Adams Group, our family has spent more than a century nourishing families, supporting farmers, and helping shape a better food system. That legacy guides everything we do today. We source with integrity, partner with multi-generational farmers who care for the land and animals, and craft our products with care to meet the highest standards. Our purpose is simple: to create pure, honest ingredients that bring joy to cooking and goodness to the table. Learn more at mariannesharvest.com .

* UC Davis Study, June 2020

