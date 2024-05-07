Marias Gamesa® Encourages Connection Among Latina Moms with the Return of Cafecito Con Marias Gamesa Campaign and Virtual Community

The Campaign Aims to Help Moms Engage in Real Conversations About Motherhood and Cultivate a Community as New Marias Gamesa Survey Reveals 70% of Latina Moms Feel Too Overwhelmed or Don't Have Enough Time to Ask for Support

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Mother's Day, the iconic Mexican cookie brand Marias Gamesa® is bringing back Cafecito con Marias Gamesa, a platform offering a virtual community of support for Latinas navigating motherhood in the U.S. This year, Marias Gamesa is partnering with parenting podcast Super Mamás to explore the topics of relationships and prioritizing personal interests after the brand's recent survey revealed Latina moms aren't leaning on their village of support, including their own moms or mother figures.

Marias Gamesa is helping Latina moms connect with a supportive virtual community. Post this Marias Gamesa is helping Latina moms connect with a supportive virtual community.

According to Marias Gamesa's new survey of 503 Gen Z and Millennial Latina moms, most reported having a support system and/or seeking more regular connections to navigate motherhood; however, they are not tapping into their village of support enough.

90% of Latina moms feel at ease reaching out to their mom or mother figure for support, yet a surprising 70% describe feeling too overwhelmed and time-strapped to even call them.

62% of Latina moms report feeling relieved after connecting with their own mothers after challenging parenting moments.

While 64% of Latina moms said they have support systems, 20% aren't using them and face tough parenting moments alone.

The need for connection between Latina moms and their own mother figures is highlighted in Marias Gamesa's latest digital campaign "Márcale a Mamá" ("Call Mom"), which serves as a reminder that no matter how busy or challenging life becomes, a call to mom can be as powerful as a hug.

Facing judgment about their parenting style and feeling guilty about prioritizing personal interests outside of family may be hindering their outreach for support. Despite the obstacles Latina moms are facing, 80% are still finding creative ways to prioritize themselves.

83% of Latina moms reported feeling judged for their parenting decisions, with meal choices being the common source of scrutiny.

Latina moms recognize the importance of pursuing personal interests to balance motherhood, even though 45% occasionally feel guilty about it.

When possible, 80% of Latina moms use the following shortcuts for finding "me" time: asking their children to join in on their personal interests or utilizing their children's nap times.

These findings and more will be explored during the Super Mamás podcast with hosts Paulina and Bricia Lopez in episodes airing this May. Fans are invited to join in the conversation on social media using #CafecitoConMariasGamesa to share their own motherhood stories and join the virtual village of support for moms, by moms.

"As a Latina mom myself, I know firsthand the importance of being part of a community like Cafecito con Marias Gamesa that empowers us to be honest about our motherhood experiences. The reality is, we don't always have it together, and it can be difficult to ask for help," said Paulina Lopez, co-founder and co-host of Super Mamás. "It's great to see a brand I grew up with celebrate and encourage Latina moms this way, and we're excited to be part of the Marias Gamesa village of support."

Also joining the Cafecito con Marias Gamesa community is the Marias Gamesa Squad, a group of four inspiring Latina mothers and content creators sharing their real motherhood experiences through their social channels and by serving as special guests on the Super Mamás podcast this month. The Marias Gamesa Squad will invite Latina mothers to share their own perspectives on topics such as rekindling personal relationships, dealing with "mom guilt," and reprioritizing personal passions.

"As a brand that prides itself in being as authentic as mom's love, Marias Gamesa celebrates all the effort, energy and love that moms and mother figures continue to pour into their families and everything they do. We want to help reconnect them to their personal passions and the important relationships in their lives," said Gustavo Cecilio, senior marketing director, PepsiCo Foods North America's Hispanic Business Unit. "With the return of Cafecito con Marias Gamesa and the launch of our new "Márcale a Mamá" campaign, we hope moms feel seen, heard, and appreciated on Mother's Day and beyond."

In addition to joining in on the #CafecitoConMariasGamesa conversations on social, Marias Gamesa wants fans to stay connected with the moms in their lives with a reminder to #MárcaleAMamá. Viewers can catch the campaign running on Meta, YouTube and TikTok through Mother's Day.

For more information about Marias Gamesa, please visit www.gamesacookies.com, and follow @mariasgamesausa on Instagram and on TikTok .

About Gamesa®

Gamesa is Mexico's largest manufacturer of cookies. The company was founded in 1921 as La Industrial S.A. and acquired by PepsiCo in 1990. Gamesa markets cookies in the United States, Central and South America as well as the Caribbean and is the leading cookie and cracker Hispanic brand in the U.S. Grocery channel. For more than 100 years, Gamesa has offered families a wide assortment of brands such as Marias, Emperador, Arcoiris, Mamut, Chokis, Barra de Coco, Saladitas, and Crackets, among others. Learn more about Gamesa by visiting www.gamesacookies.com and following @mariasgamesausa on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

