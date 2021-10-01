MariBased1 Teams up with Platinum Recording Artist BeatKing for New Single

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ&J ENTERTAINMENT (https://www.bjnjent.com) MariBased1, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He debuted on BETjams and MTVjams in early 2019 with the release of his single's "Bouncin" & "Score'n". In 2020 his singles "Mystery Girl", "Thee End" debuted on BETjams and MTVjams & in 2021 his latest single "Xuicide" debuted on BET jams as well. MariBased1's singles "Bouncin" & "Score'n" charted on DRT (Digital Radio Trackers) at #13 for "Bouncin" and #18 for "Score'n." Now his debut single "48 Ratchet" ft BeatKing won't go unnoticed while exposing what Seattle has to offer to the music culture.

MariBased1 48 Ratchet Cover

Ladies, have you ever heard a song that makes you move in the club to the point where you want all of your friends to join you on the dance floor? Well, that's the type of feeling you may experience when listening to "48 Ratchet". By its very definition, the term "Ratchet" means exciting or excellent.

"I have always been around music all my life. As I got older, I found the love of doing music myself. So with the help of my father, he helped me perfect my craft and showed me what hard work and dedication looked like. My dad always believed in me. Nothing was ever handed to me, I had to work my way up to the position I am in now," said MariBased1.

Mari wrote "48 Ratchet" with the mindset of getting ladies to dance in the club. Recalling an experience in the club where he had the time of his life, the chorus lyrics and verses are relatable. "48 Rachet" features Columbia Recording Artist BeatKing who is most known for his summer smash "Then Leave". "48 Rachet" is written and structured to match the same energy and flow of southern club anthems.

Buy or Stream the Track "48 Ratchet" and others by MariBased1 HERE .

"48 Ratchet" has been distributed worldwide by BJ&J ENTERTAINMENT.

MariBased1 always welcomes media inquiries. Follow him on social media at:

MariBased1: https://www.instagram.com/maribased1/

