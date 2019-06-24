Maricopa Integrated Health System and nThrive to Present at the 2019 HFMA Annual Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought leaders from Arizona-based Maricopa Integrated Health System and nThrive will share how a holistic approach to denials management can help providers thrive in the new clinically-driven revenue cycle management environment. Kathie Kirkland, director of patient financial services, Maricopa Integrated Health System and John Hataway, senior manager of advisory services, nThrive Advisory Solutions, will present "The New Paradigm: Managing and Preventing Denials in a Clinically Driven Revenue Cycle" on Tuesday, June 25, from 2:45 – 3:45 p.m. during breakout session F03 in room W209. The presentation will dive into the Maricopa and nThrive partnership that led to technological advances and imperatives that enabled the provider to create a holistic revenue cycle and a best-in-class denials prevention program, resulting in a $28.5 million gain.

"Timely identification and prevention of payer denials is a significant area of focus for Maricopa Integrated Health System," stated Kathie Kirkland. "MIHS partnered with nThrive to increase usage of available technology and create a holistic approach for denial prevention. This approach includes not only revenue cycle but departments throughout the organization that have an impact on denial avoidance."

"According to industry research, hospitals receive denials on $250+ billion in claims per year from insurers, putting approximately $5 million in payments per hospital at risk," said John Hataway. "A multitude of forces within the health care continuum – government audits, evolving episodic payment models, industry mandates, combined with increased payor requirements denotes this nationwide trend of increasing denials."

This education session will:

Examine the fundamental differences between a back-end focused versus a clinically driven revenue cycle denials management program.

Outline the steps needed to implement a successful denials management program in the changing revenue cycle paradigm.

Understand the tools and resources that are necessary to effectively appeal denials, manage payer audits and ultimately prevent denials.

To learn more about nThrive's Denials Prevention solutions, schedule a booth appointment or visit our website. Upon request, interviews with the speakers may be scheduled onsite in booth #827.

About nThrive

From Patient-to-PaymentSM, nThrive provides the technology, advisory expertise, services, analytics and education programs health care organizations need to thrive in the communities they serve. nThrive integrates knowledge and expertise of the entire revenue cycle in a way that provides unmatched benefits for health care. nThrive empowers health care for every one in every community by transforming financial and operational performance, enabling health care organizations to thrive. www.nThrive.com

Media Contact:

Francesca Richards, nThrive

484-948-1553

frichards@nthrive.com

SOURCE nThrive

Related Links

nthrive.com

