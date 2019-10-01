Maricopa Integrated Health System Engages Siegel+Gale in Rebrand to Valleywise Health

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Siegel+Gale, the brand strategy, design and experience firm, announced the rollout of its rebranding partnership with Valleywise Health, formerly known as Maricopa Integrated Health System (MIHS). The Phoenix-area community health system has been serving Maricopa County for more than 140 years.

The comprehensive rebrand includes a new name, visual identity, messaging, and experience principles. The new brand articulates the value Valleywise Health provides to patients, employees, partners, and surrounding communities.

The name "Valleywise Health" highlights the hospital system's new brand promise—building a healthier future for the community. It also alludes to its membership in and commitment to communities across the Valley, as well as the teaching nature of the hospital.

Within the new visual identity, the "V" monogram for "Valleywise" is paired with the equals sign, signifying that all are welcome. Embracing "arms" symbolize the quality care offered. The primary brand colors are a nod to the local nature and landscape of the geographic area that Valleywise serves. The dual greens—Pine and Kelly—represent the desert cacti of Phoenix; the teal is reminiscent of expansive blue skies.

"The new Valleywise Health brand is the foundation of every communication and experience. Our team was thrilled to develop a brand that comes to life across the entire patient journey," said Lisa Kane, Group Strategy Director of Siegel+Gale. "The new brand ushers in the next chapter for this important public teaching health system, as it fulfills its long-standing commitment to caring while reimagining the health system for the future."

"Our new brand eloquently conveys our compassion for our patients and communicates our expanding role as the area's only public teaching health system," said Valleywise Health President and CEO Steve Purves

About Siegel+Gale

Siegel+Gale (www.siegelgale.com) is the simplicity company. We seek it, defend it and embrace it in everything we do to help brands reach their true potential. Simplicity is the centerpiece of the strategies we develop that reveal the unique truths of an organization, the engaging stories we create that connect brands with their audiences and the meaningful experiences we deliver that are both unexpectedly fresh and remarkably clear.

Since 1969, Siegel+Gale has championed simplicity for leading corporations, nonprofits and government organizations worldwide. We have offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Dubai, and Shanghai, but we're willing to fly just about anywhere. We're also not alone. As part of the Brand Consulting Group, a division of Omnicom Group Inc., we have strong partners all around the world.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

