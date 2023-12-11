Maridose Launches Innovative CRO Group for Cannabis-Based Drug Development

News provided by

Maridose LLC

11 Dec, 2023, 12:34 ET

BRUNSWICK, Maine, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maridose, a leading DEA licensed manufacturer specializing in cannabis-based products, proudly announces the launch of their groundbreaking Contract Research Organization (CRO) group. This newly formed group is dedicated to collaborating with researchers engaged in the development of cannabis-based drugs for pre-clinical and clinical trials, as well as aiding in the commercialization process.

Recognizing the burgeoning opportunities and the critical need for advanced research in the field of cannabis-based medicine, Maridose is positioned to facilitate breakthroughs in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. The company's innovative CRO services cater to pharmaceutical and biotech firms, academic institutions, authorized cannabis companies, and other entities legally permitted to conduct research on Schedule I drugs.

Maridose's CRO services encompass a comprehensive suite of offerings designed to support every phase of drug development, from initial research to final commercialization. Services include but are not limited to:

  • Pre-Clinical and Clinical Trial Support: Providing expertise in the design, execution, and monitoring of pre-clinical and clinical trials for cannabis-derived pharmaceuticals.
  • Regulatory Guidance: Assisting clients in navigating the complex regulatory landscape, including advice on obtaining necessary licenses for conducting research on Schedule I substances.
  • Formulation Development: Collaborating with researchers to optimize drug formulations for enhanced efficacy and safety.
  • Quality Control and Assurance: Implementing rigorous quality control measures to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Maridose's CEO Lisa Rich-Milan expressed enthusiasm about this pivotal development, stating, "As the only DEA licensed manufacturer providing comprehensive CRO services, the launch of our CRO group marks a significant milestone for the research community. We are dedicated to fostering advancements in cannabis-based medicine and are committed to supporting researchers and organizations striving to make breakthroughs in this rapidly evolving field."

For more information about Maridose's CRO group and to explore collaborative opportunities contact [email protected] or [email protected]

About Maridose

Maridose is a leading DEA-licensed biopharmaceutical research and product development company focused on cannabis and cannabis-derived products. The company was selected by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Agency to legally cultivate, manufacture and sell cannabis and cannabis-derived products under federal law for research and pharmaceutical applications. Maridose's Center of Excellance is located in Brunswick Landing, Maine providing best-in-class cannabis cultivation, research and product development.

SOURCE Maridose LLC

