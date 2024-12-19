Marie Kondo Announces Launch of the KonMari Club - A Year-Long Journey to Spark Joy in Every Aspect of Life

Marie Kondo is expanding her life-changing approach to mindful living with a new project, the KonMari Club. Post this

"For over 10 years, the KonMari Method has helped people around the world create homes that spark joy, but tidying is just the beginning," says Kondo. "The KonMari Club is a space where you can continue your journey – not just with tidying but with cultivating your ideal life. In our community, you'll receive the guidance and support you need to help you spark joy in all areas of your life."

What is the KonMari Club?

The KonMari Club is an intimate virtual space designed for those yearning to create more intentional and rewarding lives. Through a proven 12-month framework (the pilot program had a 100% completion rate), members will reflect on what truly matters, clear any clutter holding them back and take bold steps toward achieving their goals.

"The KonMari Club is an all-inclusive, self-care sanctuary where you're surrounded by a supportive community on the same path of truth, authenticity and joy," says Patty Morrissey, KonMari Club Program Director. "We give you the time, space and tools to discover how to be fully yourself."

Key features include:

Bi-weekly small group coaching calls with dedicated coaches who are experts in the KonMari Method

Monthly intention-setting meetings with other members

Monthly workshops from guest experts in topics including work, finances, relationships, and more

Exclusive resources, including workbooks and replays of expert sessions

Access to an exclusive member portal for ongoing connection and support

Who Is the KonMari Club For?

The KonMari Club is ideal for self-improvement enthusiasts and those seeking accountability and community support in their personal journeys. Whether you're yearning for more emotional balance, mental clarity or prosperity, this program is a space to nurture your deepest goals and aspirations.

"This experience has touched every aspect of my life, without a doubt," says Eva H., an early participant who participated in the pilot phase earlier this year. "I cannot recommend it enough."

The numbers agree. In its pilot phase, the KonMari Club had a 100% completion rate and a "world class" net promoter score of 80.

An Exclusive Invitation

The KonMari Club is currently accepting its inaugural members. To learn more and request an invitation to the 2025 cohort, visit our website here . Space is limited, and early sign-ups will receive priority access to the membership benefits.

For media inquiries about the KonMari Club, please contact [email protected].

About Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo is a globally recognized tidying expert, Emmy-nominated TV host and the international bestselling author of books including The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. Marie and her KonMari Method have helped thousands of people across the globe make space for their priorities, passions and goals. With the launch of the KonMari Club, Marie continues her mission to lead individuals toward joyful, meaningful lives, one intentional step at a time.

Begin your intentional living journey. Request your invitation today .

