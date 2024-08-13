Marie Kondo Hosts Inaugural Japan Retreat for Professional Organizers to Deepen Understanding of the KonMari Method™'s Cultural Roots

Marie Kondo introduces the unique beauty of her homeland and the Japanese culture that shape the KonMari Method™ Post this

Approximately 900 consultants from over 55 countries now use the KonMari Method™ to help clients declutter, organize and live their ideal "way of life" by choosing joy. KonMari's Japan Retreat introduced Consultants from different regions and backgrounds to the essence of Japan's culture, which is deeply interwoven with Kondo's philosophy and the KonMari Method™.

The event itinerary included visits to Kyoto and Nara, two cities rich in history and tradition, and the Ise Shrine, which is deeply and personally significant to Kondo and one of Japan's most sacred sites. Attendees also participated in an in-depth seminar in Tokyo, where they engaged in talks, workshops and experiences designed to enhance their understanding of the KonMari Method and forge new connections among like-minded professional organizers from Japan, the U.S., and across the globe.

Kondo attended the visit to the Ise Shrine, participated in a calligraphy lesson with the Consultants, gave several talks and joined group discussions at the retreat. "This retreat is not just a tour of Japan or a workshop on tidying techniques; it's a heartfelt initiative to introduce our Consultants to the unique beauty of my homeland and root them in the tradition and philosophy that shape the KonMari Method™," Kondo shared. "We seek to bring a deeper understanding of why the Method works and how it profoundly changes homes and lives."

Participants returned from the retreat with invaluable insights and a renewed sense of community. "We really learned a lot about Japanese philosophy while in Japan with so many people who are experts," says Julie Heckscher of Massachusetts. "We had behind-the-scenes access that we would never have had as regular tourists."

Kaulana Hokoana of Hawaii agrees. "To meet everyone in Japan was such a treasure for me. It was life-changing, magical and joyful. And to be able to find my community of people has been the biggest blessing I've ever been blessed with."

The Japan Retreat marks a pivotal moment in the KonMari movement, reinforcing the KonMari communities' connection and commitment to their shared mission of Organizing the World™. KonMari Media is committed to further expanding the Consultant community to achieve this goal, with more initiatives like upcoming online Consultant courses and a London Consultant course (October 18-20, 2024, at ExCeL London) planned for the coming year.

