Marie Originals Launches at 1,000 Additional Supermarket Locations

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marie Originals, a renowned innovator of over-the-counter remedies, announces the launch of its top-selling Poison Ivy and Oak Soap in 4 major banners nationwide.

The 1000 locations included in the launch are Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Acme Markets, and Shaw's banners. These locations will join a growing number of retailers nationwide that carry the item, including Walgreens, CVS, and Meijers.

Designed to address the discomfort caused by nature's itch-inducing plants, the soap removes urushiol from the skin and dries out the rash, while stopping the itch.

"Our mission at Marie Originals has always been to offer effective remedies that address common ailments at their core. We recognize the difficulties faced by outdoor enthusiasts and the inconveniences caused by poison ivy and oak," said Marie Originals CEO Sammy Goodman. "We are excited to be partnering with Albertsons, and increasing accessibility to this important product."

Marie Originals invites customers to try their Poison Ivy and Oak Soap, and experience the company's commitment to efficacy, reliability, and healthcare accessibility. For more information about this product and other offerings from Marie Originals, please visit www.marieoriginals.com.

About Marie Originals:

Marie Originals is a leading provider of over-the-counter remedies that treat day-to-day ailments. With a strong focus on efficacy, the company offers a range of products designed to address common health concerns.

Media Contact:

Bojana Dackovic

Marketing Director

Marie Originals

845-501-7330

[email protected]

SOURCE Marie Originals