Marie V. Hayag, M.D. Brings Elite New York City Cosmetic Dermatology Practice to Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marie V Hayag, M.D. is bringing her premier cosmetic dermatology business to Palm Beach. The prestigious office will open its doors with appointments beginning on January 27th and January 28th. The uniquely incredible experience and progressive techniques showcased at Dr. Hayag's Fifth Avenue, New York City office, Fifth Avenue Aesthetics, can now be found in the sunny shores of Palm Beach with her latest extension.

As a board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Hayag offers the latest cosmetic treatments for those looking to make positive changes in their appearance and boost self-confidence. Her extensive experience in cutting edge treatments and procedures allows her to tailor to each patient's individual needs. Known as a leading expert utilizing advanced techniques in thread lift treatments, dubbed the "non-surgical facelift," she will be able to offer her sought-after talents in the South Florida area.

"I love what I do because I can use my artistry and science knowledge to customize everyone's individual beauty—modern beauty," proudly states Dr. Hayag. "It is important to help my patients capture that confidence and awareness of what makes them feel good about themselves and to help them achieve their goals of becoming their best selves." Considering Dr. Hayag's emphasis regarding skincare maintenance through both cosmetic treatments and daily routine, she founded The Spa at Fifth Avenue. The Spa at Fifth Avenue, under Dr Hayag's medical directorship, is located within her expansive New York City practice offering treatments by licensed estheticians utilizing medical grade equipment delivering amazing treatments in a serene and relaxing environment.

After years of overwhelming patient demand, Dr. Hayag's practice, Fifth Avenue Aesthetics, is proudly expanding operations in Florida. The new adventure will serve as a facility for both loyal and new clients in the South Florida area. The full-service center will provide all cosmetic and medical dermatological needs including the latest procedures.

Clients who visit the Palm Beach offices will receive a 5-star experience through the latest medical protocols and advanced cosmetic treatments for those looking to make positive changes in their appearance and boost self-confidence. Dr. Hayag, an extraordinary and experienced dermatologist, is expert in the latest techniques for the face and body including dermal fillers, neurotoxins, face and neck laser rejuvenation and more. Exclusive concierge services are also offered at this prestigious facility in Palm Beach.

The expansion comes off the successful and incredibly popular New York City flagship, Fifth Avenue Aesthetics, located at 875 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The new Florida offices can be found at 185 Banyan Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

