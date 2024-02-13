MARIEL HEMINGWAY TO HOST DOCUMENTARY SERIES THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE OM

New Series Explores Consciousness, Mindfulness, Awareness, Energy and Spirituality

Source: LightBox Media

MALIBU, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mariel Hemingway, health and wellness expert, mind, body, spirit teacher, advocate, author, speaker and actress, announced today that she will host and executive produce an unscripted documentary series, There's No Place Like OM.

Created by Pronoia Productions and produced by Pat McGee Pictures, There's No Place Like OM explores the unseen world of consciousness, mindfulness, awareness, energy, and the science of spirituality.

"I am honored and grateful to host and executive produce this documentary series, said Hemingway. "The series explores subjects that I am deeply committed to and passionate about including mind-body wellbeing, spirituality and mindfulness. These are areas I have been working on for years, and I have dedicated my life to promoting these ideals. I have improved my life through my practice of mindfulness and yoga. I hope to help others discover ways to improve their lives."

"The timing for There's No Place Like OM is perfect," says executive producer Kelly Sallaway. "This series takes our message of inspiration, transformation and wellbeing to a much larger market and audience."

"As a documentarian, I am always on a quest for truth and human goodness," said director and executive producer Pat McGee. "There's No Place Like OM explores the very core of human consciousness, awareness, energy and spirituality. I am excited for this investigative journey and experience."

"Kelly and I are humbled to partner with Mariel Hemingway and Pat McGee," says executive producer Jeanna Valenti. "We knew from the beginning of the project that Mariel was the conscious host that we wanted and needed to take our intention of raising the vibration of human consciousness to the mainstream."

The series will air in 2026.

About Mariel Hemingway

Mariel Hemingway is a health and wellness advocate who has spent a lifetime studying how mental and physical health are linked. Her work is focused on what to do to transform negative messages and influences into healing that becomes radiant energy, full of purpose and balance. She is an author, film and television producer and unstoppable voice in the ever-changing conversation around living a healthier, more meaningful life.

In 2014 Mariel co-executive produced the Emmy-nominated film Running From Crazy, in collaboration with Oprah Winfrey. The film is a rich and evocative documentary about the Hemingway family that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The film documents Mariel's boundless advocacy for mental health awareness, the dignity and rights of people of all circumstances and ability, and her commitment to connecting those of like mind and heart in order to optimize their lives in the best and worst of times.

Mariel's books include her memoir Out Came the Sun, Running With Nature, Invisible Girl, Mariel's Kitchen, Mariel Hemingway's Healthy Living from the Inside Out and Finding my Balance. For more information, visit: https://marielhemingway.co

About There's No Place Like OM

Prepare to embark on an enthralling journey with the documentary series, There's No Place Like OM, akin to what Anthony Bourdain was for food and Zach Efron for conservation, Mariel Hemingway becomes the beacon for spirituality. Join her as she navigates the profound universe of energy and spirituality, guiding audiences on a global odyssey celebrating the essence of spirit, consciousness, mindfulness and awareness. The series peels back the curtains on the tangible reality of the unseen realms of spirit, soul, and energy, validating their authenticity and accessibility. From deep dives into mainstream metaphysics to encounters with contemporary shamans and modern-day mystics, the series meticulously unravels the rich tapestry of history, mystery and the vibrant industry defining present-day spirituality and its concealed world. To view the trailer/sizzle reel, visit: http://www.pronoia.tv/current-project.html

About Pronoia Productions

Founded in 2021 by Emmy-winning producer Kelly Sallaway and wellness author and producer Jeanna Valenti, Pronoia Productions is a production company that specializes in content for women and those interested in lifestyle transformational tools including meditation, mindfulness, yoga, and other healing modalities. Pronoia Productions produces much-needed content that inspires and helps people discover lifestyle changes for better health and wellbeing. Pronoia is the belief that the entire universe is conspiring in one's favor. Pronoia Productions offers television, film and digital content that includes transformational tools and techniques to help people transform who they are and how they live. For more information, visit: http://www.pronoia.tv

About Pat McGee Pictures

Pat McGee is a documentary director in film and television who works to unearth character-driven stories that push to find common ground. His work has been called "gripping," "humanistic," and "illuminating" by the Los Angeles Times and Variety. Pat is a member of the Directors Guild of America and has operated his production company since 2015. For more information, visit: https://www.patmcgeepictures.com

SOURCE LightBox Media