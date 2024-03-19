Marie's Introduces Flavor-Packed Refrigerated Dips

America's favorite dressing brand expands into dip category with four Fresh Produce Dips — perfect for dipping and snacking

CHICAGO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Madison Foods today announced the expansion of its Marie's brand, a trusted name in gourmet dressings, refrigerated products portfolio with the launch of its latest innovation: a line of Fresh Produce Dips, giving consumers' snack game a major upgrade. Crafted with real, premium ingredients to help elevate snacking and dipping experiences, Marie's new Fresh Produce Dips leverage the brand's expertise in refrigerated foods to reach to a wider range of consumers while also catering to more diverse palates and lifestyle needs. From the zesty kick of Southwest Ranch to the comforting familiarity of the brand's hero flavor, Chunky Blue Cheese, the new collection of creamy and indulgent dips will roll out in the refrigerated produce section of your favorite local grocers this Spring, beginning in March, and promises to elevate any snacking or entertaining occasion.

Marie's new line of dips.

"At Marie's, we are passionate about creating high-quality dips that inspire moments of joy and satisfaction," says Kelly Hansen, Vice President of Marketing for West Madison Foods, which purchased Marie's, among other brands, last year. "With our premium line of Fresh Produce Dips, we're excited to grow Marie's presence in the refrigerated produce section and offer new and existing fans a diverse range of flavors to enjoy with their favorite snacks, appetizers or meals."

The new line features four delectable flavors:

Chunky Blue Cheese Dip: The bold and delectable taste of Marie's iconic Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing, renowned for its sharp and mouthwatering flavor profile, is now perfectly adapted for dipping indulgence. Creamy Ranch Dip: Setting a new standard, this new premium dip made with fresh carrots and parsley boasts a smooth texture and delivers an irresistibly delicious ranch experience. Southwest Ranch Dip: Blending the bold flavors of the Southwest — jalapeno, paprika and street corn — with the creamy goodness of ranch, this irresistible combination adds a bold and spicy kick that will leave you craving more. Everything Bagel Dip: A tribute to the trending everything bagel flavor craze, each creamy bite features a fusion of sesame seeds, garlic, onion and a dash of salt.

Thicker and more scoopable than Marie's dressings, yet still tremendously versatile, the wholesome, new dips are crafted with real, premium ingredients, ensuring a fresh and delicious taste in every bite. They are perfect for dunking veggies or chips, spreading on crackers or adding a burst of flavor to favorite dishes.

For more information about Marie's and its wide range of gourmet dressings and dip products, visit https://Maries.com.

About West Madison Foods

West Madison Foods, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners IX L.P. in July 2023 to acquire a portfolio of brands from Ventura Foods. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Dean's® brand's dairy dips and Marie's® category-leading salad dressings, dips, and spreads. West Madison Foods is headquartered in Chicago, IL and has a manufacturing facility in Thornton, IL. For more information on West Madison Foods, please visit www.westmadisonfoods.com.

