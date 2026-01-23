Marietta Dental Professionals Honored as 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist in East Cobb by Find Local Doctors

With over 1,600 five-star Google reviews and a commitment to responsible, conservative dentistry, Marietta Dental Professionals continues to be the trusted choice for families throughout Marietta and East Cobb.

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marietta Dental Professionals has been honored as a 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors, marking another year of recognition for this highly-regarded East Cobb practice. The award, based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings across multiple online platforms, reflects the clinic's dedication to delivering efficient, empathetic, and expert dental care to patients of all ages.

Marietta Dental Professionals

What distinguishes Marietta Dental Professionals is its deep connection to the local community. Dr. Amit Morar, who grew up in Marietta before attending the University of Georgia and later the Touro College of Dental Medicine in New York, returned home to serve the community where he was raised. Together with owner Dr. Ray Cornay, a graduate of the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University, the practice has built a reputation for treating patients like family while maintaining the highest standards of clinical excellence.

The practice offers a full spectrum of dental services designed to meet patients at every stage of life. From pediatric dentistry and preventive cleanings to advanced restorative procedures including dental implants, All-on-X restorations, and SimplyClear aligners, patients receive comprehensive care under one roof. The clinic leverages cutting-edge technology including 3D imaging systems, intraoral scanners, premium teeth whitening systems, laser-assisted hygiene services, Curodont, and Seal and Protect to deliver precise diagnostics and optimal outcomes. For patients who experience dental anxiety, multiple sedation options are available to ensure a comfortable, stress-free experience.

Patient reviews consistently praise the practice's welcoming atmosphere and dedicated team. One patient shared, "Best dental staff ever. I've been going for over a year and they've made me feel so comfortable. The entire staff is extremely friendly and professional. Never had a bad experience." The office is designed with patient comfort in mind, offering amenities such as complimentary beverages, Wi-Fi, and entertainment options, along with same-day appointments for those who call before noon.

"This recognition from Find Local Doctors is a testament to our entire team's dedication," says owner Dr. Ray Cornay. "We've built this practice on the foundation of treating every patient like family. Earning the Top Patient Rated Dentist recognition again this year validates everything our team works so hard to achieve. We don't just fix teeth—we build relationships. When patients trust us with their families' smiles, that's the greatest honor we could receive."

More About Marietta Dental Professionals:

Marietta Dental Professionals provides comprehensive dental care for the entire family in a modern, comfortable environment in the heart of East Cobb. Dr. Amit Morar grew up in Marietta before earning his biology degree from the University of Georgia and completing his dental training at Touro College of Dental Medicine in New York. He is an active member of the American Dental Association and stays current on the latest dental technologies and procedures. Dr. Ray Cornay pursued his undergraduate education at Georgia College and State University before earning his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University. He is a member of the American Dental Association and Georgia Dental Association, and completed the Comprehensive Implant Residency to provide advanced implant care. The practice accepts most major PPO insurance plans and offers flexible payment options through CareCredit, Sunbit, and Cherry, as well as an in-house Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.mariettadentalpros.com or call (770) 514-5055. The office is located at 2551 Roswell Rd., Building 100, Marietta, GA 30062.

Media Contact

Dr. Ray Cornay

Marietta Dental Professionals

(770) 514-5055

http://www.mariettadentalpros.com

SOURCE Marietta Dental Professionals