Marietta Dentist Expands Services with New Emergency Dental Office in Atlanta

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Local dental professional Dr. Danny Nguyen has announced exciting business updates, including the rebranding of Cobb Dental Associates to Marietta Dentist and the grand opening of a new location, Atlanta Emergency Dentist. With these changes, Dr. Nguyen continues his commitment to providing high-quality, accessible dental care for both families and individuals seeking routine and emergency dental services across the greater Atlanta area.

Marietta Dentist Atlanta Emergency Dentist

"Our transition to Marietta Dentist and the launch of Atlanta Emergency Dentist mark an exciting new chapter," said Dr. Danny Nguyen. "We're enhancing the patient experience with modern facilities, expanded services, and a continued focus on exceptional care."

The new Atlanta Emergency Dentist location offers same-day care for urgent dental situations, including severe toothaches, broken or chipped teeth, lost fillings, and other dental emergencies. This dedicated emergency office ensures that patients in Atlanta can receive prompt, professional treatment without the delays often associated with emergency care. Equipped with modern dental technology, the office allows for accurate diagnostics and efficient treatment, helping patients minimize discomfort and recovery time. If you're searching for an emergency dentist near you, this office is designed to provide immediate assistance in a safe, comfortable environment.

Patients seeking a trusted Dentist in Marietta can rely on Marietta Dentist for a full range of services, including preventive care, restorative dentistry, cosmetic procedures, and personalized treatment plans. Dr. Nguyen and his team emphasize patient education, comfort, and modern dental techniques to ensure the highest standard of care. Each visit at Marietta Dentist is tailored to meet the patient's unique needs, creating a welcoming, professional, and stress-free experience for families and individuals alike.

The rebrand and expansion reinforce Dr. Nguyen's mission to serve the greater Atlanta community with excellence, integrity, and accessibility, providing reliable dental care for routine needs as well as urgent situations.

Schedule your appointment today with Marietta Dentist at https://dentistmariettaga.com/ or call (770) 565-0764. For urgent dental needs, schedule with Atlanta Emergency Dentist at https://emergencydentistga.com/ or call (404) 445-4548 to receive prompt, professional care when you need it most.

Contact:

Marietta Dentist

Dr. Danny Nguyen

(770) 565-0764

[email protected]

https://dentistmariettaga.com/

Atlanta Emergency Dentist

(404) 445-4548

[email protected]

https://emergencydentistga.com/

SOURCE Marietta Dentist