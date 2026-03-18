Marietta Family Dentist Pure Smiles Dentistry Completes Major Renovation and Full Building Acquisition at Dallas Highway Location

Pure Smiles Dentistry, a family-owned and privately operated dental practice in Marietta, Georgia, has completed a comprehensive renovation of its Dallas Highway facility, including newly upgraded treatment rooms and refreshed spaces throughout. The milestone also marks the full acquisition of the building by owner and lead dentist Dr. Sanil Patel, DDS, expanding from partial to complete ownership of the property.

MARIETTA, Ga., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Smiles Dentistry, a family-owned and privately operated dental practice serving Marietta and the greater Cobb County community, has announced the completion of a significant renovation and expansion of its practice located at 2655 Dallas Highway, Suite 510, Marietta, GA 30064. The renovation, completed early this year, brings newly upgraded treatment rooms and refreshed spaces throughout the facility, further enhancing the patient experience for the families the practice has served for nearly a decade.

Pure Smiles Dentistry

Alongside the physical upgrades, Dr. Patel has expanded the footprint of the office. The move underscores his long-term commitment to the Marietta community and his vision for Pure Smiles Dentistry as a permanent, independently operated practice dedicated to personalized, high-quality dental care.

As a family-owned practice, Pure Smiles Dentistry has always prioritized a patient-first philosophy free from the influence of corporate dental management. Patients benefit from continuity of care, individualized attention, and a team environment built on trust. Dr. Patel and his staff offer a comprehensive range of services spanning general, cosmetic, restorative, implant, orthodontics, and pediatric dentistry — all under one roof and accessible to patients from Marietta, East Cobb, Kennesaw, Smyrna, Powder Springs, and surrounding communities.

The newly renovated facility reflects the practice's ongoing investment in clinical excellence and patient comfort. Upgraded treatment rooms allow the team to deliver care using the latest dental technology, including CBCT 3D imaging, digital health records, and advanced patient comfort systems. The refreshed environment is designed to feel welcoming to patients of all ages, consistent with the practice's well-established reputation as a family-friendly destination for dental care.

"This renovation is a reflection of our commitment to this community," says Dr. Sanil Patel, DDS, owner of Pure Smiles Dentistry. "We are proud to be a family-owned, privately operated practice, and owning this building outright means we are here for the long haul. Our patients deserve a modern, comfortable environment that matches the quality of care we strive to deliver every single day."

Pure Smiles Dentistry has built a loyal patient base in Marietta since its founding, earning consistently high reviews for its personalized approach, extended hours, and commitment to making dental care accessible and stress-free. The practice is in-network with most major dental insurance providers and offers flexible, budget-friendly payment options for patients without coverage.

About Pure Smiles Dentistry

Pure Smiles Dentistry is a family-owned, privately operated dental practice located at 2655 Dallas Highway, Suite 510, Marietta, GA 30064. Founded and led by Dr. Sanil Patel, DDS, the practice offers comprehensive general, cosmetic, restorative, implant, orthodontic, and pediatric dental services to individuals and families throughout Marietta and Cobb County. Dr. Patel earned his undergraduate degree from Georgia Tech and his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Detroit Mercy. He subsequently completed a dental residency in New York before returning to Georgia to serve the Marietta community. The practice features advanced dental technology and extended hours to accommodate the needs of busy families. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.puresmilesmarietta.com or call (770) 422-8776.

Media Contact

Dr. Sanil Patel, DDS

Pure Smiles Dentistry

2655 Dallas Hwy #510, Marietta, GA 30064

(770) 422-8776

https://www.puresmilesmarietta.com

SOURCE Pure Smiles Dentistry