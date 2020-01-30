MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives Patent # 10561693

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. ("Acacia" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ACCA), an emerging hemp Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. www.marijinc.com (MariJ), and Eufloria Medical of Tennessee, Inc. www.eufloriamedical.com (Eufloria) focused on the growing and distribution of new and proprietary medicinal hemp products for patrons, USDA certified organic mobile processing and handling solutions for its customers, and technology solutions for the expanding physician market, through MEDAHUB Companies, Inc. (MEDAHUB); is pleased to announce that the Company has received its final Patent #10561693 for the Company's Cultivation, Processing and Synthesis of Cannabidiols on products made with patented CO2 technology as a full spectrum, whole plant hemp product. Included in the Patent are tinctures, capsules, distillate and isolate along with the Company's USDA certified organic Dahlia's Botanicals product www.dahliasbotanicals.org and 1,200mg hemp oil sublingual grown by Eufloria and processed and manufactured by cGMP certified MariJ. These products were highly recognized in the Southern Championship Cup that was held in Nashville, Tennessee on December 8, 2019. In the Consumables category, Dahlia's Botanicals was awarded 1st place and Eufloria's 1,200mg had the honor of 2nd place in the competition. The Company believes that the awarded patent will be a huge benefit going forward as the hemp industry evolves. These products will be debuting on Amazon for customers to purchase.

"We are pleased, for our shareholders, processing and manufacturing a product line that is full spectrum, whole plant hemp oil with zero residual solvents and no contaminates with our now patented CO2 technology," said Richard K. Pertile, Acacia's Chief Executive Officer.

Justin Miller with Larson and Larson patent law firm had this to say about the Company awarded Patent, "Larson & Larson is very pleased to have assisted in the procurement of patent protection for the Company's Cultivation, Processing, and Synthesis of Cannabidiols invention and hopes the technology will go on to enhance the wellness of persons in need of the Company's products and services."

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. Information on the Acacia or MariJ Pharmaceuticals websites does not constitute a part of this release.

SOURCE Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc.