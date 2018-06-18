Marijuana Business Conference & Expo (MJBizCon) Named Fastest-Growing Trade Show---AGAIN!

This marks the third year in a row that MJBizCon has been recognized with top honors by the Fastest 50. In 2016, MJBizCon debuted on the Fastest 50 and placed first in all three categories for the November 2015 event. In 2017, they ranked second nationally for growth in attendance and net square feet of paid exhibit space from 2015 to 2016.

"This acknowledgement is validating on many levels," notes Cassandra Farrington, CEO and co-founder of MJBizDaily. "It highlights to the business community at large that the cannabis industry is gaining momentum year by year and is filled with serious professionals who are expanding their companies, increasing their hiring numbers, overcoming obstacles and breaking stereotypes continuously."

"This trifecta of awards is thrilling for the whole MJBizCon team, which has itself grown quickly in the last year, and works tirelessly to make this show an exceptionally valuable experience for both attendees and exhibitors," said Farrington.

Trade Show Executive's Fastest 50 Awards is an accomplishment celebrated within the B2B events business. There are an estimated 10,000 business-to-business trade shows held in the U.S. each year. The growth trajectory of an industry's trade show is a key indicator of economic activity and interest in that market.

The flagship MJBizCon event grew from just over 45,000 square feet of exhibitor space in November 2016 to 108,050 square feet last year. The number of exhibiting companies shot up 110%, to 679 from 323, while total attendance jumped 66%, to over 18,000.

The 7th Annual MJBizCon is scheduled for November 14-16, 2018, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event is expected to grow again, with an estimated 20,000 industry professionals and approximately 900 exhibitors in 164,000 net square feet of space.

Trade Show Executive, which provides news and analysis for professionals who run trade shows, selects winners based on the highest percentage of growth in total attendance, number of exhibiting companies and total paid net square feet of exhibit space category. Trade shows must meet certain baselines to be considered.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Tess Woods directly at 617-942-0336.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marijuana-business-conference--expo-mjbizcon-named-fastest-growing-trade-show---again-300667831.html

SOURCE Marijuana Business Daily

Related Links

https://mjbizdaily.com

