Marijuana Company of America Begins Harvest at its CBD Hemp Farm

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTCQB: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce the Company has begun its 2019 harvest at its CBD hemp farm in Scio, Oregon. With its joint venture partner, Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG/ OTC: GBHPF/ FRANKFURT: GHG), MCOA has created joint venture subsidiary, Covered Bridge Acres Ltd. (CBA), which owns the hemp biomass that runs across 35 acres and incorporates environmentally friendly and biodegradable methods.

Pre-harvest testing from the Oregon Department of Agriculture on the current hemp crop was recently conducted at the farm, CBA, and the final results of these tests determined that the hemp crop was compliant in THC levels. CBA has begun a selective harvest of buds concurrently with the general harvest for extraction and will be completed during the current quarter. Strains selected for this year's outdoor crop are low in THC and are expected to produce CBD levels near 20%. Similar strains are being grown in the greenhouses for the fall harvest program.

"The initial results of this harvest in Oregon are incredibly promising," said Mr. Donald Steinberg, Chief Executive Officer of Marijuana Company of America. "Our commitment to growing only of the most robust and quality plants are providing us with excellent returns that we are confident will be greatly appreciated by our growing customer base. As demand for CBD products continues to escalate, we remain focused on expanding our market footprint, enhancing brand recognition and capturing additional market share. We believe that this harvest is an important step in our growth trajectory and in establishing ourselves as a market leader in this emerging industry."

MCOA has expanded its growing operations to include year-round production from its greenhouses. The Covered Bridge Acres team has populated the first greenhouse (approx. 3,000 sq ft) for a fall harvest. The remaining five greenhouses (19,000 sq. ft.) are processing the current harvest of the outdoor crop. Cultivation will expand into all of the greenhouses on the farm, once processing is complete. Additionally a new 4,000 sq ft greenhouse will be installed to increase the available indoor growing area. Management is currently evaluating greenhouse expansion plans in order to generate a year-round revenue stream for the Company.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART™", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreational use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please visit the Company's websites at:

MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

SOURCE Marijuana Company of America

Related Links

https://www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com/

