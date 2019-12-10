Marijuana Company of America to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Held on December 10-12, 2019

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marijuana Company of America, Inc. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTCQB: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, today announced it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, in Bel Air, California.

Mr. Jesus Quintero, Principal Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Robet Coale, Director of the Company, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:40 AM PT. The presentation will cover a corporate overview, including recent highlights, the hempSMART™ brand, and current developments. Mr. Coale and Mr. Quintero will also be available for 1x1 meetings with investors during the conference.

The presentation will be also webcast live and can be accessed with the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/mcoa/

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART™" that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) joint ventures and acquisitions of business entities engaged in the growth and sale of hemp and cannabis products in jurisdictions where cultivation is legal; and (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas as market opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

Legal Status of Cannabis

While legalized in California for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) and illegal under the federal law.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please visit the Company's websites at:

MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

hempSMART.com

NetworkNewsWire/MCOA

